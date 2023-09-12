The Green Room 42 Presents Candace Bushnell In TRUE TALES OF SEX, SUCCESS AND SEX IN THE CITY This October

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – the intimate concert venue dubbed Broadway's “off-night hotspot” by The New York Times – will present New York icon Candace Bushnell in her new one-woman show “True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex in the City” for four shows, Wednesday, October 11; Thursday, October 12; Saturday, October 14; and Sunday, October 15.

The international best-selling novelist and creator of “Sex in the City” takes the audience on whirlwind tour of New York City, from Studio 54 to the Lipstick Jungle and beyond, sharing her remarkable stories of fashion, literature and sex while pouring cosmos in Manolos. Grab your Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte and join the OG Carrie Bradshaw for a girls' night out.

Candace Bushnell is the critically acclaimed, international best-selling author of ten books, including Is There Still Sex in the City?, Sex and the City, Summer and the City, The Carrie Diaries, One Fifth Avenue, Lipstick Jungle, Trading Up, Killing Monica, and Four Blondes. With each book, she has deepened her range, but with a light touch that makes her complex literary accomplishments look easy. In August of 2021, Sex and the City, published in 1996, celebrated its 25th anniversary. The book was the basis for the HBO hit series and two subsequent blockbuster movies. Lipstick Jungle became a popular television series on NBC, as did The Carrie Diaries on the CW. Bushnell is the winner of the 2006 Matrix Award for books (other winners include Joan Didion and Amy Tan), and a recipient of the Albert Einstein Spirit of Achievement Award. Her successful one-woman show premiered at the legendary Bucks County Playhouse to rave reviews, sold-out shows and standing ovations. The show moved Off-Broadway to the Daryl Roth Theater in 2021 to rave reviews followed by touring performances in 2022 and 2023. Bushnell's work has famously appeared in Vogue, Esquire, The New York Observer, and many other publications.

Candace Bushnell will perform “True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex in the City” on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:00 PM; Thursday, October 12 at 7:00 PM; Saturday, October 14 at 9:30 PM; and Sunday, October 15 at 1:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $60-$150. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

