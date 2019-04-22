The Great Dubini Announces May Solo Show At The Slipper Room

Stand-up magician Greg Dubin, a.k.a The Great Dubini, will be presenting a limited run of feature length shows at the world famous Slipper Room, the variety theatre in Manhattan's Lower East Side.

Dubin has entertained audiences around the world, from New York City, to the stages of Tokyo and beyond. He is noted in particular for his work with the Off-Broadway hit Sleep No More as both a performer and a consultant, and as resident magician with Angela Harriell's The Love Show. He has also produced and performed his own magic and variety show The Mystique Boutique at various venues around New York City.

Known for his brash humor and stage presence, Dubin was recently profiled by the New York Times, which referred to his "deft sleight of hand" during the New York Historical Society's Capturing The Magic season. There he performed modern classics, including his version of the Needle Swallow, an effect made famous by Harry Houdini.

Fast becoming one of New York's most popular downtown acts, Dubin recently guest-hosted The Corn Mo and Love Show Show and appears regularly in the Slipper Room's own curated late night weekend shows, winning acclaim from industry and audience alike for his candid performances and mind bending magic.

Dubini's Magic Hour will be presented at the Slipper Room on Tuesday 28 May and Wednesday 29 May at 8pm, with musical accompaniment by Mike Sailors & The Other Two Guys. Tickets are priced at $30 (reserved seating), $20 (general admission) and $25 (general admission day of show). www.slipperroom.com





