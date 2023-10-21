Teresa Fischer, Jenny Greeman and Mary Sheridan to Present SING AGAIN! in November

Three award winning singers interpret songs of love and belonging that reach into the rich history of Broadway and pop gems from yesterday and today. Cabaret singer Teresa Fischer, recipient of 2019's MAC Hanson Award and winner of 2017s prestigious Tomatoes Got Talent, joins recent NY theatre award winners Jenny Greeman and Mary Sheridan for this unique and riveting afternoon of entertainment. This is their third show together having worked previously on Through The Years part of Spotlight On Festivals, Joyful Noise at The Duplex and I Just Want To Sing With My F**ing Friends at AMT Theater.

Jenny, Mary and Teresa have distinct musical styles and will delight you with a diverse afternoon of musical selections. Their exciting and eclectic selections run the gamut from Broadway to sexy jazz standards to power ballads to surprisingly funny songs that make you laugh out loud - you'll find all of the above! “These terrific soloists can join together as a perfect ensemble.” says Director, Kent Cozad “Audiences are going to really love this show,” he adds.

Recent Planet Connections actress winner Mary Sheridan is thrilled to be part of the group and has performed parts as varied as Ophelia in Hamlet to Savage in Savage in Limbo and is a veteran of NY stages. Jenny Greeman is an award-winning actress, director and singer. Jenny has many performances under her belt in New York City as well as in touring groups. Teresa Fischer's cabaret career has many accolades bestowed upon it. Her last show More Than You Know – A Tribute to Rosemary Clooney also directed by Kent, received many raves.

The creative team of Director Kent Cozad and Musical Director Paul Chamlin complete this perfect musical picture. Kent has been a theatre director for more than 30 years and has an impeccable ear for music. Paul is in high demand as a coach accompanist and repertoire/audition specialist for private students and performance classes throughout the city. He has served as musical director for many performers over the past twenty years including Ervin Drake, Marty Richards, and Len Cariou. Paul is the Musical Director for the Friar's Club Divo and Diva Nights featuring Anita Gillette, Sal Viviano, Beth Leavel, Brad Oscar and Sidney Myer, among many others.

Come out and celebrate New York Cabaret once again with the musical stylings of Teresa Fischer, Jenny Greeman and Mary Sheridan in SING AGAIN! Sunday, November 11 at 3:00PM.



The Laurie Beechman Theatre – 407 W. 42nd Street NYC @ 10Th Avenue



SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11TH at 3:00PM

$25 Music Charge

$25 Food/Drink Minimum

Reservations: 212.695.6909



