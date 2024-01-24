Tequila Talking Theatrical Presents TRANS AM At Joe's Pub, January 29

Tequila Talking Theatrical presents a one-night-only performance of Lisa Stephen Friday's "TRANS AM" at Joe's Pub on January 29th, 2024, at 6:30 pm.

"TRANS AM" is a daring, one-woman rock musical written by Lisa Stephen Friday, featuring the music of Lisa Jackson & Girl Friday. It will be directed by Fred Berman, with music direction by Adam J. Rineer.

"TRANS AM" offers a touching, funny, and rock-your-face-off look at a transgender woman's very human experience. The band, a cult favorite in punk-pop/glam-rock during the 90s and aughts, regularly headlined NYC clubs such as CBGB, The Knitting Factory, Arlene's Grocery, Mercury Lounge, and more. They toured the country, sharing the stage with Pat Benatar, The Psychedelic Furs, The Motels, and Indigo Girls, among other favorites, and were one of the few bands at the time with an out trans frontwoman.

An extraordinary storyteller, actress, and musician with a fascinating life story, Lisa's play is a necessary piece of theatre in today's rapidly shifting cultural landscape. It explores what it means to be different in a world where labels of “other” are still too often the status quo. It's provocative, endlessly entertaining, and bluntly presents themes of social challenges, tolerance, and LGBTQ+ acceptance.

“If Lisa's experience as a trans woman is the heart of 'TRANS AM', then her experience in the NYC rock & roll scene is the muscle and bone. And as the quintessential club where theater and live music meet, Joe's Pub is the perfect venue to showcase this piece that's equal parts musical, rock concert, and stage play. And hell, you can still feel the spirit of CBGB a couple of blocks away - even if they have forsaken the Rock Gods by turning it into a f***king John Varvatos,” says Jeff Gurner of Tequila Talking Theatrical.

The band includes Adam J. Rineer on keys, Ada Westfall on guitar, Ashley Baier on drums, and Devin Hoff on bass. It will feature arrangements and orchestrations by Ada Westfall with music supervision by Stephen Oremus.

"TRANS AM" premiered at DC's The Keegan Theatre during the Covid-19 pandemic as part of their Virtual Fall Repertory season in 2020 and has had workshops and staged readings at Upstate New York's Hangar Theatre and The Human Race Theatre in Dayton, OH. BroadwayWorld said of The Keegan production, “[It's] a powerful, honest portrayal of a fascinating and gifted woman that brings a beautiful blend of storytelling and performance to the stage. With its compelling story, sensational music, and deep emotionality, 'TRANS AM' is a show that stays with audiences in the best way and makes you excited to see what Lisa's next steps will be.”