Teal Wicks, Elizabeth Teeter & More to Star in BOY: A NEW MUSICAL Concert At The Green Room 42

Boy: A New Musical features a book by Jonathan Sangster, music by Matthew Hornbeck, and lyrics by Matthew Hornbeck and Jonathan Sangster.

Feb. 07, 2023  

The Green Room 42 will present the NYC debut of The Music of "boy: a new musical" at The Green Room 42 on the Fourth floor of YOTEL NYC.


Set in the late 1980's and early 1990's, Peter's mother moves him and his sister to a new town or a fresh start. As Peter navigates the trauma of losing his father, a budding relationship with the town Pastor fills a lost void until the relationship crosses a line. In this battle between good and evil and right and wrong, Peter attempts to cope with the shadows of his grief by escaping to the happy thoughts deep in his mind. He soon learns that he is strong enough to stand up for himself and that he won't have to face life's uncertainties alone.

Join boy: a new musical writer and creator, Jonathan Sangster, as they present songs from the show with a talented cast made up of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and NYC performers.

The cast features Teal Wicks - (Broadway: The Cher Show, Wicked, Finding Neverland, Jekyll & Hyde), Elizabeth Teeter - (Broadway: Beetlejuice, The Crucible, Mary Poppins), Blake Roman - (Off-Broadway: Harmony); David Harris - (Broadway: Moulin Rouge!), Jacqueline B. Arnold - (Broadway: Moulin Rouge!, Priscilla Queen of the Desert), Cailen Fu - (Broadway: Mean Girls), Mateo Lizcano - (Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen, Off-Broadway: Trevor) and
Andrew Stevens Purdy - (Broadway: The Book of Mormon), with: Aaron Alcaraz (Broadway: Mean Girls), Keisha Gilles, (Broadway: Aladdin), Kristen Jeter (Broadway: The Book of Mormon), Alec Michael Ryan (National Tour: Jersey Boys), Brooke Shapiro (World Premiere: Punk Rock Girl), Steven Telsey (Off-Broadway: Harmony)

With a Book by Jonathan Sangster
Music by Matthew Hornbeck
Lyrics by Matthew Hornbeck and Jonathan Sangster
Orchestrations/Arrangements and Music Supervision by Daniel Klintworth

PRODUCTION TEAM

Director: Matt DiCarlo - Associate Director for Moulin Rouge the Musical! (Broadway, North American tour & Seoul, South Korea), staged the Off-Broadway, Chicago, and North American touring productions of The Play That Goes Wrong, and restaged the Broadway production of Beetlejuice in South Korea.

Music Director: Cynthia Meng - New York-based music director and pianist. Broadway: Company (2020 revival), Hadestown, Funny Girl, Kimberly Akimbo. Other recent favorites: Only Gold (MCC World Premiere), 1776 (American Repertory Theater), Suffs (Public Theater), The Last Five Years (Out of the Box Theatrics), Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Frozen (1st National Tour).

Associate Producer: Jonathan Sangster - an actor/singer/writer/dog dad based in NYC and the book writer/conceiver/co-lyricist for "boy: a new musical." Jonathan was previously on the Broadway National Tour of The Book of Mormon (Elder Cunningham standby). Jonathan has also performed all across Southern California in Regional Theatre's such as The Old Globe, Cygnet Theatre, San Diego Musical Theatre, and 3D Theatricals. @jonnysangster

TICKET INFORMATION


Main Dining Room: $39 (includes $10 food/drink voucher)
Premium Seating: $49 (includes $10 food/drink voucher)
Ringside Seating: $59 (includes $10 food/drink voucher)
5 for $5 Seating: $5
Live Stream: $19

Tickets available online at
https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/MRLLnAG3FEklM7MSxfbU/1676946600000

SCHEDULE: The Music of boy: a new musical showtime is at 9:30pm with entry beginning at 9:00pm on Monday, February 20th, 2023.

LOCATION:
The Green Room 42
ON FOUR NYC, Fourth Floor, YOTEL NYC
570 Tenth Ave New York, NY 10036

Find us on Instagram and TikTok: @boyanewmusical

THE GREEN ROOM 42

recently celebrated its landmark five-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42




