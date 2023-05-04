Taylor Iman Jones, Zach Noah Piser, and More Lead ALONE: A New Musical at 54 Below

The performance is on May 21, 2023.

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club , presents Taylor Iman Jones, Zach Noah Piser, and more in Alone: A New Musical by John Ertman and Joseph Mathusek on May 21, 2023. In its New York City concert debut, Alone: A New Musical promises a roaring night of catchy music and powerhouse voices from some of Broadway's brightest young talent. Described as a coming-of-age story for the next generation, Alone follows a high school friend group becoming the center of their small-town gossip chain after a summer romance goes awry. Featuring selections from its 23-song driving original score and a 10-piece pit orchestra, Alone promises an evening of music that audiences have called as "An amazing show" that "made me laugh, made me cry, and left me waiting more," and a "wall of sound (in a good way)!"

Alone is directed by Susanna Wolk, the Associate Director of Broadway's &Juliet, and music directed by Patrick B. Phillips, the Executive Coordinator and Creative Assistant to Music Director of Hulu's "Only Murders In The Building." It is produced by Picardee Productions LLC and Penny for Thought Productions, Rachel Arianna, and Record Producer, Top-Ten Billboard Artist, Alexander Kariotis (Master Class). The concert will feature Taylor Iman Jones from Six, Zach Noah Piser from Dear Evan Hansen, Kim Onah from &Juliet, Ellis Gage from James And The Giant Peach, Remy Laifer from Fiddler on The Roof National Tour, and more stars to soon be announced! Also performing are Amanda Gabriel from An Officer and A Gentleman National Tour, Rachel Arianna from Saturday Night Live!, Natalie Pereira, Kaela O'Connor, Katherine Ertman, Harrison O'Callaghan and Jonah Ruderman.

Alone plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 21, 2023. There is a $45-$55 cover charge ($51-$62 with fees) and $25.00 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT ALONE

Alone premiered with the prestigious American Music Theatre Project at Northwestern University in April 2021, where a one-hour reading of the show opened as a part of its first annual Festival of New Musicals. Following an energetic reception, Alone transferred to Millburn, NJ where a full version of the show premiered as a reading at the Paper Mill Playhouse Black Box Theater in August 2021. Following an equally energetic reception for a live-crowd, Alone began a series of rewrites with a new team of Broadway professionals, including director, Susanna Wolk, and music director Patrick B. Phillips.

Alone began production on a nine-song concept album in September 2022 at the acclaimed Power Station New England- Studio A with Record Producer Alexander Kariotis. The album went on to record at several other acclaimed studios in the north-east, including Reservoir Studios and The Bridge, along with Multi-Grammy Award Winner Roy Hendrickson. The Concept Album featured performances from Taylor Iman Jones from Six, Zach Noah Piser from Dear Evan Hansen, Linedy Geno from Bad Cinderella, Adi Roy from Jagged Little Pill, Kim Onah from &Juliet, Ellis Gage from James And The Giant Peach, Natan Levy from Dear Evan Hansen, Sarah-Anne Martinez from Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Michael Nigro from The Sound Of Music, Live!, Rachel Webb from &Juliet, Claire Kwon from Almost Famous, Cassidy Sledge from The Sound of Music International Tour, original cast members Andy Hartman and Gray Watson, Kaela O'Connor, and ensemble members consisting of Amanda Gabriel from An Officer and A Gentleman National Tour, Rachel Arianna from Saturday Night Live!, Natalie Pereira, Harrison O'Callaghan and Jonah Ruderman. For more information about Alone, Alone: The Concept Album, or its writers, John Ertman & Joseph Mathusek, please visit www.ertmanandmathusek.com/alone-concept-album or follow the official social pages @alone.musical (Instagram), @alonemusicalofficial (Facebook) and @alonemusical (TikTok).

SAFETY INFORMATION

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.




Video: BROADWAY BARBARA Meets the Press; Performances Begin Tonight Video Video: BROADWAY BARBARA Meets the Press; Performances Begin Tonight
Meet the Director of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL, Jeff Calhoun Video
Meet the Director of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL, Jeff Calhoun
How Tony Nominees Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman Heated Up this Broadway Season Video
How Tony Nominees Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman Heated Up this Broadway Season
Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy Video
Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
