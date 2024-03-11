TREESON: An Eco-Musical Will Be Performed in Concert For Earth Day at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 Below will present the global premier concert production of TREESON: An Eco-Musical. Let's celebrate Earth Day together in an inspirational evening featuring a soaring soundtrack with Music & Lyrics by G. Victoria Campbell. This musical blends indigenous, Western, folk and pop-rock music, resulting in an Americana story which captures the revolutionary spirit of change and hope. The Book, written by G. Victoria Campbell and Andrew Coopman, tells the story of Ash and poses the question: "Will you play your part to save the world before it's too late?" for everyone to answer.

In TREESON, Ash, loyal daughter turned budding but tentative eco-activist, is offered the helm to her family's logging empire. She now faces a crisis of conscience, torn between duty and personal conviction. As eco-warrior Terra, the activists, and a mysterious, otherworldly chorus of Elements guide her, she contemplates what her legacy will be. Tensions rise between the loggers and activists, local and global needs, and the present and future in this love story between humanity and Earth. Can she carve a new path of her own that's somewhere in the middle without betraying her family's legacy while also following the path of her heart? Come hear the music that tells the story of Ash and her journey.

Featuring: Brooks Andrew; Madyson Bolton; DeShawn Bowens; Ashleigh Cassidy; Haile Ferrier; Logan Foster; Heidi Liz Johnson; Adamaris Lopez; Felicia Martis; John Francis Mooney; Sam Nasar; Karla Joan Rivera; Kayla Rodríguez Pérez; Kristen Stickley. Joined by PJ Ju on the piano, Diego Retana on the guitar, and Sarah Tompkins on percussion. Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time.

Music and Lyrics by G. Victoria Campbell.

Book by G. Victoria Campbell and Andrew Coopman.

Music Direction by PJ Ju.

Directed by Andrew Coopman.

Produced by G. Victoria Campbell.

TREESON was conceived in 2020 during the global pandemic lockdown during which pollution declined and animals reclaimed their habitats. This made creator and composer G. Victoria Campbell realize: if we unite, there is hope. Since then, the TREESON Original Cast Recording was released in January 2021 which was arranged and recorded entirely remotely with 16 singers across 8 countries; songs were selected for and performed at various cabarets and showcases around the world at acclaimed venues like 54 Below, The Green Room 42 and The Union Theatre (London); and it was hand-picked for the inaugural New Musical Project in Boulder, CO ('22) and named as a Semifinalist for the 2023 Eugene O'Neill New Musical Theatre Conference.

More About The Creators

G. Victoria Campbell, PhD (she/her) is singer-songwriter, composer-lyricist, playwright and I/O psychologist. She grew up in Seattle, moved to Switzerland in 2019, then moved to NYC in 2022. Projects include TREESON: AN ECO-MUSICAL, PHILIPPA (about Philippa Duke Schuyler) and WHICH TWIN WINS? She is a member of the BMI Lehman-Engel Musical Theater Composer-Lyricist Workshop, a Soho House Foundation Fellow, and an artist-in-residence at The Tyrone Guthrie Center in Ireland ('24). Favorite spots where her music has been performed include 54 Below, The Green Room 42, the Union Theatre (London) and The Dairy Arts Center (Boulder). She writes music in a variety of genres including musical theater, folk, pop-rock, nu jazz, melodic metal and Nordic EDM and is a frequent collaborator with MoEoStAr, The Churning Mondays and Jacob Didas. When not writing music, she provides custom HR and DEIA solutions for clients. Whether consulting with clients or making art, her mission is to uplift and empower marginalized communities by inspiring humanity toward collective action to help transform our society to have greater belonging, equity, and inclusion. Memberships: Dramatists Guild, BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop, BMI, Soho House, Maestra Music, MTF. Follow: @gvictoriacampbell @treesonmusical

Andrew Coopman (they/he+) is a director-choreographer and playwright of Middle Eastern descent. A Directors Project FutureNow Directing Fellowship alumnus and current Drama League Artistic Associate, their work as a director and choreographer has been seen on stages in Chicago, Dallas, Milwaukee, Ithaca, New York City, and more. Credits include: THE APOLLO OF BELLAC (Hangar Theatre), MAGIC SCHOOL BUS: LOST IN THE SOLAR SYSTEM (TWUSA), HEAD OVER HEELS (Lakewood Playhouse), Bryony Lavery's FROZEN: A PLAY (Cabaret Theater), BODY AWARENESS (Jones Playhouse), THE WIZARD OF OZ (Tacoma Little Theater), LITTLE WOMEN (Seattle Musical Theater), CINDERELLA (Village Theatre), and ORFEO Y EURIDICE (Seattle Opera). Their original work, TAROT, will premier at Strawdog Theatre Company in Chicago in 2027. Other new work includes ...AND THEN THE LIGHTNING STRUCK and TREESON: AN ECO-MUSICAL. MFA Directing, University of Washington and MA, Educational Theatre, New York University - Steinhardt. Proud SDC member.