THE WRITERS ROOM Comes to 54 Below This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join Actor Therapy New Works (ATNW) and Very Intense Productions at 54 Below for a night in The Writers Room! Committed to bringing New Work to the stage, this concert will feature new musical theatre songs written by inspiring emerging writers and composers. Come support and celebrate Broadway’s works in progress!

Actor Therapy New Works (ATNW) develops and produces readings, workshops, and concerts of brand new musicals and plays cultivated by Actor Therapy students and faculty. Stay tuned for what ATNW has up next!

Featured Writers: Jaron Barney, Ethan Carlson & Cassidy Layton, Elspeth Collard & Samantha Rosenblatt, Wes D’Alelio, Cristina & Robby Farruggia, Jessie Field & James Martinez Salem, Rebecca Murillo, & Jack Murphy

Featured Performers: Shelby Acosta (1776), Rachel Arianna, Ryan Bronston, Mackenzie Cannon, Patrick Ryan Castle, Genesis Adelia Collado, Wes D’Alelio, Holly Marie Dunn, Meghan Fitton, Cristina Farruggia, Cassidy Ewert, Emily Foley, Gabie Hocson, Cassidy Layton, Jane Margolis, Matthew Moròn, Jack B. Murphy, José Monge (Waitress national tour), Paige Neumeyer, Flower Estefana Rios, Isa Rodriguez, Heather Sawyer, Tru Stites, Bronwyn Tarboton (Disney’s Frozen, Harmony), Deliana Valentin, Donté Wilder

The Writers Room plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 21st at 9:30p.m. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today, founded by 2023 Kleban Prize winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Jasper in Deadland) and Tony Award® winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Carousel, Significant Other, Wicked).

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS ® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences. It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.