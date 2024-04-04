THE PRETTY GOOD GATSBY MUSICAL to be Presented at Caveat

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Indie theater company The Hearty Meal brings their take on the public domain classic to Caveat on April 13th at 4pm.

"The Pretty Good Gatsby Musical is an irreverent spin on the book that everyone wants to adapt all of a sudden. It puts the classic story of Gatsby, Daisy and the Green Light into a roaring music club where not everything makes sense but everyone is having a pretty good time."

In person and live streamed tickets can be found here (https://www.caveat.nyc/events/the-pretty-good-gatsby-musical-4-13-2024) .

The company returns to Caveat after presenting their hit sellout parody musical "Morbin' Time" there in 2022. They will be the first Great Gatsby musical to open in NYC this year.

'If the two high profile Gatsby musicals are Subway and Jersey Mike's, The Pretty Good Gatsby Musical is the sandwich your mom makes from lunch meat and white bread that somehow slaps really hard' mused composer/lyricist RJ Christian.

The cast features RJ Christian as Jay Gatsby, Emily Mesa as Daisy, Clara Hevia as the Green Light, Atticus Shaindlin as Tom, Alex Hardin as Jordan, and Cameron Reese as Nick.

Presented by The Hearty Meal and producer Lianna Rada-Hung, the show has music and lyrics by RJ Christian and book by Cameron Reese. The production is directed by Rachel Sabo-Hedges.

The show will be available digitally on demand for one week after the performance, with tickets found here (https://www.caveat.nyc/events/the-pretty-good-gatsby-musical-4-13-2024)

The Hearty Meal is a New York-based theater group whose goal is to build new musical communities through radical joy and innovative storytelling. Past productions have included Morbin' Time: The Morbius Parody Musical at Caveat, Tinytanic at Soho Playhouse, and Ships: A Musical Trilogy at The Tank. The Hearty Meal was founded by composer and lyricist RJ Christian and playwright Cameron Reese. Their work with the Hearty Meal has gained hundreds of thousands of views online. Follow them @TheHeartyMeal on TikTok and Youtube and @the_hearty_meal on instagram.