THE MAMA ROSE SHOW Talks With Actor Dan Gregory About His Upcoming Film Roles and More

Award-winning Bayonne, NJ-based actor Dan Gregory is this week's special guest on New York City-based actor and cabaret star Stephen S. Miller's "The Mama Rose Show," on which Gregory revealed exclusively that he has been cast in the lead role in the horror film "Cult of Blood" that is set to start production in spring 2021, as well as being cast in "Buzzkill Palm Beach," the sequel to "Buzzkill New Jersey," which won the Fangoria Award at the 2019 New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival. The new episode was posted yesterday and can be viewed below!

Gregory is an award winning actor, screenwriter, producer and director. He is a graduate of Kean University with a B.A. in Communication Studies. Dan completed a screen acting program at New York Film Academy with an A+ average. He completed workshops at Stella Adler Acting Studio including a master class with Jon Korkes and Ron Burrus. Gregory acted in "Speculo" directed by the Emmy Winner Obba Babatunde. He also played a police officer in the upcoming drama "The Elevator" starring MTV star Matt Rife and the Academy Award-nominated actor, Eric Roberts. Dan is best known for playing George in the hit comedy "Cabin of Errors" now streaming on Prime Video. His performance in "Tell Me Something Good" won many leading actor awards at film festivals both domestically and internationally, most notably, an Accolade Global Award of Merit. He was also nominated in the same category (Best Actor-Drama Short) as the Oscar nominated actor Chazz Palminteri at the March 2019 Brightside Film Festival, where he was awarded the Rising Star Award. He has also starred in TV commercials including an action spot for the El Rey Network introduced by Robert Rodriguez, and was featured for the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission video, which played on Comcast Cable, a meaningful campaign titled "Don't Text and Drive. Just Drive." Gregory is a core member of Narrow Bridge Films in his hometown of Bayonne, NJ. His dual roles in the NBF comedy feature "Yellow Scare" won him a prestigious Best Actor in a Supporting Role trophy at the 2018 Golden Door International Film Festival. The film is set to be released on Amazon Prime in the Summer of 2020. He has also acted on stage in the one act play called "Grief" as well as "When The Ripe Fruit Falls," which were both written and directed by James Crafford at the American Theatre Of Actors in New York City. He is an original member of the elite group of artists known as the "Brazen Giant Ensemble," which has a residency at The Players Theatre in Manhattan. Prior to COVID-19, Gregory was featured in an in-house reading of Stephen S. Miller's play One Life, Live It!

Miller recently created "The Mama Rose Show" to inspire, uplift and entertain audiences in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each episode is filled with positivity and showcases the work of spectacular people in entertainment and the arts. New episodes are posted every Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. ET at Stephensmiller.com/themamaroseshow as well as on Youtube, and then are shared across all social media platforms.

Some of the recent guests on "The Mama Rose Show" include:

Matthew Scott Montgomery, Disney Channel alum ("Sonny with a Chance," "So Random") and award-winning actor of Del Shores' play "Yellow"

"Sordid Lives" creator Del Shores and Emerson Collins, star of "A Very Sordid Wedding"

Ilene Kristen, Twice Daytime Emmy nominated actress from "One Life to Live" and "Ryan's Hope" and one of the stars of the original Broadway cast of Grease

Before his return to the stage at the Hidden Cabaret in New York City in February 2020, Miller featured his talents in Special Education as a paraeducator in his hometown of Bridgewater, New Hampshire, as well as the chair of the drama program for the Newfound Memorial Middle School in which he completed six incredible productions with the students of the school. Stephen has a long range of theatrical extravaganzas including his work at New York City's Metropolitan Opera in the Children's chorus led by Elena Dore, as well as studying with the late Sanford Meisner. Stephen's favorite theatrical adventures include: Titanic, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, She Loves Me, West Side Story, Die Fledermaus. Directing: The Belle of Amherst (Off-Broadway), The Cover of Life (Off-Broadway), Love is a Bad Neighborhood (Off-Broadway). Stage Managing: 2071, The World We'll Leave Our Grandchildren (Off-Broadway), The Cherry Orchard (Off-Broadway), The Bare Truth (Off-Broadway), King John (Off-Broadway).

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You