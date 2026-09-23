THE LIST OF 34 Staged Reading Set for The Rat NYC

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The List of 34, a new historical drama written and directed by British playwright and actor Joe Staton, will receive a staged reading at The Rat NYC on Sunday, October 4 at 6:30 PM.

Set against the aftermath of the Second World War, The List of 34 tells the remarkable story of Albert Göring, the younger brother of one of the most powerful figures in Nazi Germany, Hermann Göring.

While Hermann rose to the highest levels of the Nazi regime, Albert took a radically different path. Using the influence attached to his family name, he repeatedly intervened on behalf of people persecuted by the Nazis and became associated with acts of resistance and rescue across occupied Europe.

Following Germany's defeat, Albert was taken into Allied custody. Faced with interrogators who struggled to believe that the brother of Hermann Göring could have spent the war opposing the Nazi regime, Albert attempted to prove his story by producing a list containing the names and addresses of people he claimed to have helped.

That document gives the play its title.

Framed through Albert's post-war interrogations and memories of the years leading up to Germany's defeat, The List of 34 explores the extraordinary contradictions of his life: a man who opposed Nazism while remaining devoted to his infamous older brother, and who used one of the most notorious names of the twentieth century as a weapon against the regime it represented.

The play explores questions of individual responsibility, resistance, family, complicity and the difficulty of establishing truth in the immediate aftermath of war.

CAST & CHARACTERS

Mark Singer as Albert Göring: Hermann Göring's younger brother, who claims to have used his family name to rescue Jews and others persecuted by the Nazi regime.

David Boldt as Hermann Göring: Albert's infamous older brother, Nazi Reichsmarschall and a persistent presence in Albert's memories and conscience.

Patrick Troy-Brandt as Major Paul Kubala: A hard-line American interrogator who is deeply suspicious of Albert's claims of resistance.

Mario DeAngelis as Ensign William Jackson: A young American officer tasked with questioning Albert while preparations for the Nuremberg Trials are underway.

Fraser Dickson as Major Victor Parker: An experienced Jewish-American interrogator who takes a more conversational approach to uncovering Albert's story.

Kate Theis as Mila Göring: Albert's Czech wife, whose relationship with him reveals the more personal and complicated man behind his wartime story.

The six-actor drama also employs doubling throughout the play, with members of the cast portraying additional figures from Albert's wartime experiences and imprisonment.

The List of 34 marks Staton's second play. His debut, Snazzy, tells the true story behind the creation of the face-painting company Snazaroo and was presented at the New York Theater Festival in July 2026, where it received a nomination for Best Production.

Staton is a British actor, playwright and theatre producer based in New York City and co-founder of RiffRaff NYC, a theatre and company dedicated to creating opportunities for immigrant artists.

THE LIST OF 34 - Staged Reading

Written and Directed by Joe Staton

Sunday, October 4, 2026

6:30 PM

The Rat NYC

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