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ONE MAN SHOW Live Reading to Come to The Rat NYC in Brooklyn

Serena Norr directs the storytelling-focused performance at The Rat NYC's Brooklyn storefront space.

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ONE MAN SHOW Live Reading to Come to The Rat NYC in Brooklyn

Emmy-nominated television host, bestselling author, award-winning realtor and lifestyle expert Mar Jennings will bring an exclusive live reading of his ONE MAN SHOW to The Rat NYC in Brooklyn on Saturday, August 22.

Written and performed by Jennings and directed by Serena Norr, the live reading will strip away the production elements of the theatrical work to place the focus on its storytelling. The autobiographical show traces Jennings' experiences with abuse, loss, survival and reinvention, ultimately exploring resilience and hope.

From Personal Story to Fundraising Platform

An earlier performance of ONE MAN SHOW at SHU Theatre raised more than $150,000 for The Center for Family Justice, an organization supporting survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. The production has since attracted interest from foundations and mission-driven organizations as a potential fundraising and advocacy event.

Jennings is best known as the host of Life on Mar's: The Home Makeover Show on Amazon TV. In addition to his television work, he is a bestselling author, realtor, entrepreneur and lifestyle expert.

Performance Details

MAR JENNINGS: ONE MAN SHOW — Live Reading will take place Saturday, August 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Rat NYC, located at 68 Jay Street, Suite 117 Storefront in Brooklyn.

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