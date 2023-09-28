THE GAME BOY Comes to 54 Below in October

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, will present the new musical THE GAME BOY with music and lyrics by Danny J Rooney and a book Danny J Rooney and Sharone Sayegh (The Band's Visit, Come From Away) in concert on October 18, 2023, at 9:30pm.

The Game Boy is an 8-bit musical comedy that follows the story of Omari, a Middle Eastern high school gamer who struggles to fit in with his all-American peers, and wishes he could be more like the majorly cool heroes behind the screen. When he stumbles upon a world-warping-wormhole in his school's bathroom stall and gets flushed down the pipes, Omari finds himself in an 8-bit alternate universe having to face his real-world obstacles manifested as gnarly video game foes, in order to beat the game and save the Kingdom. Part “Super Mario,” part Spaceballs, part The NeverEnding Story, The Game Boy is taking musicals to the next level!

The concert presentation of THE GAME BOY will feature Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison (A Strange Loop) as Boxer, Autumn Hurlbert (Something Rotten!, Legally Blonde) The Princess, Jeigh Madjus (Here Lies Love, Moulin Rouge!) as Spakitu, Ahmad Maksoud (The Band's Visit, The Visitor) as Lu, Jamen Nanthakumar (Monsoon Wedding, Fairycakes) as Omari and co-writer Sharone Sayegh (Come From Away, The Band's Visit) as Didi.

The evening will be music directed by Steven Jamail, associate music directed by Evan Zavada and produced by Jen Sandler.

New Musical! THE GAME BOY plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street Wednesday, October 18 2023, at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $30-$40 ($34.50-$45.50 with fees.) Premiums are $65 ($73 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.