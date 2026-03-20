THE FIRST ANNUAL 54 BELOW GALA and More Set for 54 Below Next Week

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Next week, 54 Below will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Linda Eder with Billy Stritch, The First Annual 54 Below Gala and more.

LIVESTREAM | THE FIRST ANNUAL 54 BELOW GALA – MARCH 23 AT 8PM

On Monday, March 23 at 8pm ET tune in from home for an unforgettable evening as we launch a dazzling new tradition at Broadway’s Living Room. The First Annual 54 Below Gala brings together some of the most celebrated voices for one spectacular night in support of our mission to preserve and expand the art of cabaret.

Viewers will enjoy exclusive performances from Broadway’s brightest stars, including Tony®, Emmy, and Golden Globe Award winner Darren Criss (Maybe Happy Ending, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” “Glee”); Tony Award nominee & Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (Spielberg’s West Side Story, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Hamilton); Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis (Be More Chill, The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical); Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan (Floyd Collins, Disney’s Newsies, The Great Gatsby); Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, Chicken & Biscuits); Grammy Award nominee and Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye (“The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” “Cabaret”); Outer Critics Circle honoree Krysta Rodriguez (Seared, “Smash”, Into The Woods, Spring Awakening); and Tony, Emmy, 2x Grammy winner, and The New York Times best-selling author Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, Some Like It Hot, ”Only Murders in the Building,” Never Mind the Happy: Showbiz Stories from a Sore Winner). Music direction by Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess – The Concert, “The Tony Awards”).

The in-person performance is currently sold out and our waitlist is full.

$54 (includes $4 in fees). Shows are streamed live only and will not be available on demand afterwards.

OBERLIN MUSIC THEATER CLASS OF 2026 – MARCH 24 AT 7PM

Join the inaugural graduating class of Oberlin Music Theater for an unforgettable night at New York’s most iconic supper club.

As the Class of 2026 wraps up their showcase week, they’ll be joined by special Obie alums to share favorite songs, personal stories, and bold beginnings as they take their first steps into the professional world.

Follow along at @oberlinmusictheater for guest artist announcements and all things OMT!

Featuring Marcus Alonso, Izzy Baker, Elliot Block, Capri Castriotta, Reese Henrick, Justin Lee-Price, Bebe Moss, Ryan James Sweeney, and Tobias Yeung.

Joined by special guests (and Oberlin alumni) Tony Award® nominee Judy Kuhn, and Seth Rudetsky.

Tickets for this show are currently sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about our waitlist.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SING IT FORWARD: VOICES WITH PURPOSE – MARCH 24 AT 9:30PM

Join us for an powerful evening of music, intention, and community at 54 Below. Sing It Forward is a powerful cabaret that brings artists together to lift up the causes and communities that matter most to them. Performers will take the stage not only to sing, but to sing with purpose, creating music that gives voice to advocacy, awareness, and hope. This inspiring night of song transforms storytelling into impact, reminding us that music has the power to connect, to heal, and to move us forward together. Through heartfelt performances and meaningful intention, Sing It Forward creates space for compassion, generosity, and collective belief. Come be part of a night where voices unite, stories are shared, and music is used to make a difference—because when we sing it forward, we carry the impact far beyond the stage.

Produced by Isabella Concetta Borte of ICB Productions. Music direction by Ani Chong.

Featuring Lupa Aguilar, Kailin Ames, Olivia Bass, Charlotte Caldejon, Samuel Farber, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Cate Elise Goddard, Eve Harrison, Grace Kelly Kretzmer, Callie Lepselter, Carla Mongado Beall, Mara Noriega, Liliana Ortiz, Spencer Orton, Melvin Rodz, Maritina Sardis, Christopher Scanlon, Bradley Schraa, Lexie Schultz, Danielle Serrano-Bremer, Avelyn Simons, Sophia Steadman, Jordan Tidwell, Ashley Tsimstos, Catherine Viera, Reginald Washington Jr., Amber Weissert, David Westbrook Weeks, Anakin Jace White, and Gabe Woodard.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LINDA EDER FEAT. BILLY STRITCH – MARCH 25 AT 7PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world’s most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She’s a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway’s living room.

Music direction by Grammy nominee Billy Stritch.

$151.50 cover charge (includes $16.50 in fees). $208 premium seating (includes $18 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 HOLDS SPACE: A TRIBUTE TO MUSICAL THEATRE TRENDS – MARCH 25 AT 9:30PM

Join us for 54 Holds Space, a tribute to musical theatre as seen on TikTok and in pop culture. Featuring all of the internet’s favorites, from “Candy Store” (Heathers) to “For Good” (Wicked), this is sure to be a night to remember. Co-producers Ethan Sadkowski and Jacob Phillips will walk the audience through comedy and drama alike, as the cast of incredible artists and theatre personalities lets loose.

Inspired by the iconic meme of holding space for the lyrics of “Defying Gravity” with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, this show will showcase memes and trends which led to a new era of online exposure for musical theatre. From “Maybe This Time” to “Screw Loose,” 54 Holds Space will celebrate the ways in which theatre can be fun and a true outlet for self-expression. We hope you laugh, we hope you cry, but most of all, we hope you are changed for good through the power of the music that has connected so many already.

Music directed by Aidan S. Wells.

Featuring Katherine Abel, William Alexander, Benjamin Armstrong, Bella Comotto, Kristen Das, Vidda Del Orbe, Olivia DeMarco, Katie DeRose-Tango, Hope Elivia, Alejandro Gonzalez, Antione Gray Jr., Reilly Kearney, Izzy Knapp, Maya McNair, Sara Min, Kimora Mitchell, Jacob Morrell, Caelyn Osbern, Morgan Paige, Echo Deva Picone, Rachel Rivera, Lily Schantz, Teddy Sferrazza, Austin Tate, and Anna Wasko.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHRIS PINNELLA & 8-PIECE CHAMBER ORCHESTRA – MARCH 26 AT 7PM

Join powerhouse vocalist Chris Pinnella (Trans-Siberian Orchestra) as he returns to 54 Below with his phenomenal 8-Piece Chamber Orchestra for a beautiful evening of Classics Reimagined. The evening will boast gorgeous and powerful arrangements medling together a stunning string quartet with a rock band. Featuring reimagined interpretations of The Beatles, Springsteen, and Jimmy Webb to Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, The Rolling Stones, Simon & Garfunkel, The Righteous Brothers, Leonard Cohen and so much more; Pinnella takes his audiences on a musical journey deep into the lyrics and music of some of the greatest songs ever written with “genre bending interpretations” (USA Today), fusing together rock, pop, classical and jazz — all matched with Pinnella’s “stunning singing” (Dallas Morning News).

The evening will feature musical direction by Michael Gilch, who will also be on piano, Gary Mazzaroppi on bass, Mark Cocheo on guitar, Joe DeVico on drums, Kate Goddard on violin, Claire Wellin on violin, Will Marshall on viola, and Jenn Fantacionne on cello. Join us at 54 Below for an unforgettable, beautiful and moving night of music.

Featuring special guest Aneesa Folds (Freestyle Love Supreme, Ragtime national tour).

Chris Pinnella is an acclaimed vocalist renowned for his extraordinary range and emotive performances. With a voice that has captivated audiences across genres, Pinnella has established himself as a standout artist in the music world. His dynamic career spans a variety of musical styles, from rock and pop to classical and jazz, often blending these influences into his own unique sound. He has toured the world with the progressive arena rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra earning him a platinum record for his work on ‘The Lost Christmas Eve’ Tours as well as sharing the stage with Tony® award winning icon Julie Andrews (Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music). Pinnella is celebrated for his ability to reinterpret classic songs with fresh, powerful arrangements, backed by his beautiful Orchestra. His performances have received rave reviews from critics and fans alike, with notable praise from USA Today and The New York Times. Pinnella’s versatility and passion for music continue to set him apart as a leading force in the contemporary crossover world. For more information please visit: http://www.chrispinnella.com

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FIRST STAGES: NEW MUSICAL THEATRE FROM COLUMBIA AND BARNARD STUDENTS – MARCH 26 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for the New York City debut of Columbia and Barnard’s First Stages! First Stages is a student organization that supports the development of new and original student musical theatre works. This inspirational evening will showcase First Stages’ community of composers, lyricists, book writers, directors, choreographers, and performers, who are eager for their stories to be heard beyond Morningside Heights. Featuring numbers from First Stages productions, including Inner Styles: A New Musical, Alive: the Mary Shelley Musical, The Deerboro Ripper, and more pieces currently in development. First Stages at 54 Below will give audiences a glimpse into the stories and immense talents of Columbia and Barnard student artists.

Directed by Kiana Mottahedan.

Music directed by Dallin Attwooll.

Composers/Writers include Marino Bubba, Molly Durawa, Kennedy Eagleton, Terry Foley, Jaeden Riley Juarez, Eshan Kabir, Max Kleban, Elsa Rose McIntyre Cordoba, Kiana Mottahedan, Dhruva Ram, Ava Roberts, Ben Roe, Daniella Sapone, and Anna Steel.

Featuring Joseph Akinyoyenu, Karen Awaida, Sarafina Belafonte, Hannah Carter, Josh Chang, Ryan Crawford, Olivia Cull, Cai Dewrell, Justine Dugger-Ades, Jalen Ford, Anjalee Hardy, Ana Huesa, Emma Ivanov, Jaeden Riley Juarez, Hannah Levinson, Julia Lima, Anly Lockwood, Kieran Lomboy, Amelia Mason, Kiana Mottahedan, Jaden Natividad, Ariana Neal, Ava Roberts, Ben Roe, Ethan Roblendo-Perez, Emily Shang, Anoushka Sharma, Jason Shim, and Luca Tuana i Guitart.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JENN COLELLA – MARCH 27 & 28 AT 7PM

Come enjoy an intimate evening with Tony nominee Jenn Colella as she shares stories and insights from her 22 year career on Broadway. Colella electrifies with big showstoppers from the Broadway shows she’s starred in, including Come From Away, Chaplin, If/Then, SUFFS, and more. Sing along with some of Jenn’s other favorite pop, rock tunes that have shaped her journey along the way.

Come see why BroadwayWorld cabaret critic Stephen Mosher says, “I don’t believe I have ever seen an artist work a room the way that this singing actress does, and that’s what had me gobsmacked. Anybody who has only ever seen her play a part should get her concert appearances on their radar so that they, too, can go and learn, first hand, what it is to be Gobsmacked By Colella.”

$91 cover charge (includes $11 in fees). $157 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

YALE UNIVERSITY’S PROOF OF THE PUDDING – MARCH 27 AT 9:30PM

Join 54 Below in welcoming back Proof of the Pudding, Yale University’s premier SSAA jazz and swing a cappella group, for their fourth annual performance on the iconic 54 Below stage!

Founded in 1975—just six years after Yale first admitted women—Proof has spent nearly five decades captivating audiences around the world with their rich harmonies, dynamic stage presence, and genre-spanning repertoire. From timeless swing-era favorites like “In the Mood” and “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” to fresh, inventive takes on contemporary artists like Lorde and Sara Bareilles, Proof blends musical excellence with a vibrant spirit that’s uniquely their own.

Renowned for their vocal precision, engaging performances, and seamless fusion of the classic and the modern, Proof of the Pudding proves that when it comes to SSAA jazz, the name says it all. Come join us for a taste—you won’t want to miss it!

Featuring Alya Bedawi, Rose Buchdahl, Richelle Chang, Michelle Cheon, Theresa Dowling, Ayse Ermis, Hera Farago, Olivia Fayemi, Tessa Jones, Yoshimi Kimura, Sophia Lahik, Syna Mathod, Lucy O’Brien, Isabel Baxter Paris, Sofia Gaviria Partow, Alexis Ramirez-Hardy, Anika Rodriguez, Mika Salomone, and Sofia Sato.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $80 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – MARCH 28 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by Mark T. Evans.

Featuring Destiny David, John Easterlin, Alex Getlin, Ryan Knowles, Sarah Langford on violin, Kendra Foster McBride, MOIPEI, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$58 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $96.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MARIEANN MERGINGOLO: A CENTURY OF SONG – CELEBRATING ALAN & MARILYN BERGMAN – MARCH 29 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“The music of the Bergmans, as movingly realized by Marieann Meringolo, transports us to a better and more ideal world.”– Will Friedwald

After a sold-out premiere in September 2025, award-winning vocalist Marieann Meringolo returns to 54 Below with an encore performance of A Century of Song – Celebrating Alan & Marilyn Bergman. This heartfelt tribute celebrates the life, love, and lyrical legacy of one of the most iconic songwriting duos in American music history.

From Academy Award winning classics to rarely heard gems, the evening offers a rare and intimate window into the emotional and poetic worlds crafted by the Bergmans. Their timeless songs, many written in collaboration with legendary composers, have helped define generations of film, television, and theater music.

Accompanied by musical director Doyle Newmyer on piano, Boots Maleson on bass, and Brian Woodruff on drums, Marieann will bring to life a setlist featuring “The Way We Were,” “How Do You Keep The Music Playing?,” “Where Do You Start?,” “Nice ’N’ Easy,” “That Face,” “The Windmills of Your Mind,” “It Might Be You,” and more.

Meringolo reunites with friend and award-winning director Will Nunziata (director for Tony® winner Lillias White and Figaro: An Original Musical at the London Palladium) for an evening of elegance, passion, and storytelling through song.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOSEPH THOR AND FRIENDS CRAFT A MUSICAL, VOLUME 3 – MARCH 29 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join Joseph Thor and Friends as they once again craft a brand new musical at 54 Below! The secret formula to a great musical is actually not a secret at all. There are archetypal numbers that make up all of the best shows. You might even know some by name, like “The Eleven O’Clock Number” (“Rose’s Turn,” anyone?) or the “I Want Song,” (“The Wizard and I,” is a fav) but there are even more like the “Charm Song” (“Modern Major General,” perhaps) or even the “Soliloquy” (and not just the song from Carousel) you may not have heard of. Using this formula we have compiled the best songs across the musical theater catalog in each category to create a new super-musical!

Come experience the greatest musical ever made with some of NYC’s newest talent.

Featuring Ethan Hardy Benson, Kirsten Lynn Butler, Aidan Callaghan, Will Ormsby Cary, Megan Castellane, Tessa DeGrace, Emerson Fischer, Rachael Gomez, Margaret Heiskell, Mason Jett, Cynthia Kauffman, Kenny Lee, Noi Maeshige, Meaghan Maher, Katy Manderfeld, Michael Mariniello, Nino Ruggeri, Joseph Thor, Sophie Tyler, Freddy Vaccaro, Teddy Wavle, Ryan Widd, Riley Thad Young, Jason Zuckerman, and Sean Zuckerman.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

THE FIRST ANNUAL 54 BELOW GALA March 23 at 8pm ET / Tickets $54 (includes $4 in fees.)

MARIEANN MERINGOLO: A CENTURY OF SONG – CELEBRATING ALAN & MARILYN BERGMAN March 29 at 7pm ET / Tickets $30 (includes $5 in fees.)

JOSEPH THOR AND FRIENDS CRAFT A MUSICAL, VOLUME 3 March 29 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $30 (includes $5 in fees.)

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.