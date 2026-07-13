THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL to Return for 12th Year at the Triad Theater

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One of New York City's most treasured holiday traditions will return this December as The Doris Dear Christmas Special: An Old Fashioned Christmas celebrates its 12th year at the historic Triad Theater.

Starring the award-winning Doris Dear, America's Perfect Housewife, and featuring acclaimed musical director Blake Allen, this beloved annual event has become a must-see part of the holiday season for theatergoers, cabaret lovers, and families looking to experience the warmth and magic of Christmas in New York.

After eleven sparkling seasons and countless sold-out performances, Doris once again opens the doors to her famous Rumpus Room for an evening inspired by the classic television Christmas specials of the 1950s and 1960s. Filled with live music, comedy, heartfelt storytelling, and surprise guest appearances, An Old Fashioned Christmas captures the joy, nostalgia, and togetherness that make the season so special.

Over the years, The Doris Dear Christmas Special has welcomed an extraordinary roster of guest artists, including Sandy Duncan, Natalie Douglas, Don Correia, Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, Jana Robbins, Karen Mack, Meg Flather, Lolly Lardpop, Cooper daSilva, and many others from Broadway, cabaret, television, opera, and beyond.

This year's guest stars will continue that tradition, bringing together some of the finest performers from Broadway, cabaret, opera, jazz, and television for a festive celebration filled with holiday favorites, touching memories, laughter, surprises, and a few wonderfully outrageous moments that could only happen in Doris Dear's living room.

Audiences can expect beloved Christmas songs, heartwarming stories from Doris's childhood, appearances from some very special friends, and the kind of old-fashioned holiday spirit that feels increasingly rare. It's a celebration of family-both the one you're born into and the one you create throughout your life.

More than a Christmas show, The Doris Dear Christmas Special has become a gathering place for audiences who return year after year to celebrate the season together.

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