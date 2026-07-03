Interview: 'It’s a living, breathing thing': Matthew Morrison on Bringing SHOW UP to 54 Below

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As a part of his tour around the United States, performer Matthew Morrison is bringing his cabaret show, Show Up, to 54 Below later this month. The show, in his own words, is “a world where music and dance become more than just entertainment - they become a journey into the heart of what makes us human.”

Recently, we had the chance to speak with Morrison about Show Up. We discussed how he first got started in the world of theatre, his continuing creative process for Show Up, and even what he hopes audiences take away from the show.

How did you first get started in the world of theatre?

I really did stumble into theatre. When I was 10 years old, I was sent to Arizona to spend the summer with my family, and my aunt and uncle basically volunteered my cousin and me to be in a local community theatre production. I had no idea what I was getting into.

Looking back, I think I was searching for a sense of belonging at that age, and theatre gave me exactly that. I found this incredible community of people who accepted me, encouraged me, and celebrated creativity. I still remember the feeling of stepping on stage for the first time, it just felt like home. That summer completely changed the trajectory of my life, even though I had no idea it would at the time.

What made you want to create Show Up?

I think after years of performing, I realized I didn’t want to just put on a show anymore, I wanted to have a conversation.

Show Up was born out of asking myself what it actually means to be present. As artists, parents, partners, and people, we’re constantly being pulled in a hundred different directions. This show became my way of exploring what happens when we stop trying to be perfect and simply choose to show up authentically. It’s funny, it’s musical, it’s nostalgic, but it’s also deeply personal.

Can you tell us a bit about the creative process for a cabaret show like this?

It’s a living, breathing thing. Every audience teaches me something new.

I started with songs that have been meaningful throughout my life and career, but the challenge was figuring out why they belonged together. The stories became the glue. Some songs have completely changed meaning for me over the years because my life has changed.

The show is constantly evolving. I’ll leave a performance thinking, “That story needs another minute,” or “That joke can go,” or “That audience really responded when I slowed down.” It’s probably the closest thing I have to a journal that’s set to music.

You say that Show Up is “a piece of my soul laid bare.” What is it like being so vulnerable on stage?

It’s terrifying… and incredibly freeing. For a long time, I thought my job was to have all the answers. Now I think my job is to ask honest questions.

Ironically, the more specific and vulnerable I become, the more people see themselves in the stories. That’s been one of the greatest surprises. Audiences don’t connect because everything is polished, they connect because it’s human.

What has it been like performing the show across the United States?

One of my favorite parts has been realizing that every audience has its own personality.

Some crowds laugh louder. Some are more reflective. Some sing every lyric with me. But no matter where I go, people are craving connection. That gives me so much hope.

I’ve also loved watching the show evolve city by city. It feels less like I’m taking the same show on the road and more like I’m discovering it alongside the audience each night.

Why is performing at 54 Below special?

54 Below has always felt like one of the great storytelling rooms. The audiences come ready to listen. They know the music, they appreciate the craft, and they’re willing to go on a journey with you. It’s intimate in the best possible way.

For a show like Show Up, where so much of it depends on conversation and connection, it’s the perfect home. There’s nowhere to hide in a room like that, and I mean that as the highest compliment. It invites honesty, and that’s exactly what this show is about.

Do you have any favorite songs to perform from the show?

That’s like picking a favorite child. But if I had to choose, I love performing “Fix You” because it’s become less about the song itself and more about the shared experience in the room. There’s something really beautiful that happens when everyone collectively leans into that moment.

And then, on the complete opposite end of the spectrum . . . I love ending with the ridiculous medley. It’s a reminder that joy belongs in the same room as vulnerability. We don’t have to choose one or the other.

What do you hope audiences take away from Show Up?

I hope people leave feeling a little lighter.

I hope they laugh, maybe cry a little, call someone they love, forgive themselves for something, or simply decide to be a little more present tomorrow than they were today.

If someone walks out feeling a little less alone, then I feel like we’ve done our job.

How would you describe Show Up in one word?

Presence. Everything in the show comes back to that idea.

Matthew Morrison: Show Up runs from July 9 to 11 at 54 Below. The performance on July 11 will also be livestreamed.