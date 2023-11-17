Susanne Bartsch Resumes Her Residency at The Gatsby Mansion

After a sold-out Halloween Ball, Nightlife Legend Susanne Bartsch returns to The Gatsby Mansion at the Park Central Hotel (870 7th Avenue) for a second round of euphoric revelry on Saturday, November 25, 2023 from 10 PM - 4 AM. Let's Have a Ball isn't just a party – it's a journey into a secret world where each room and corner tells a story. In this immersive mansion, every wall echoes with beats of liberation and the air vibrates with a spectrum of rhythms. This is your invitation to the dance floor of freedom! It's Drag Ball meets Debutante Ball meets House Ball meets Leather Ball on the dance floor of a grand jazz bar Ballroom! Tickets start at $23.41 and are available online here.

Let's Have a Ball will feature music by Amber Valentine, Blue Rose, Leo Scheck with performances and appearances by Amanda Lepore, Lola Von Rox, Andrew Dahling, Linux, Kiss, Fabiana, Sofia, Vera Lee, Adventure Dave, Emmxtt, CT Hedded, and many more.

Let's Have A Ball is produced by Susanne Bartsch and Matt Kovalsky in association with Executive Producers Marc Routh and Simone Genatt of Broadway International Group.

For more information, visit GatsbyMansionNYC.com.