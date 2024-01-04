Songs From New Musical FOUAD OF NAZARETH to be Presented At Joe's Pub

Directed by Sivan Battat with musical direction by Ben Covello, the semi-autobiographical show follows a Palestinian New Yorker as he revisits his birthplace.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

Songs from Fouad of Nazareth-a new musical penned by Palestinian composer and lyricist Fouad Dakwar-will be presented February 11 at 6 PM at Joe's Pub, the intimate cabaret located within The Public Theater.

Sivan Battat will direct the evening with musical direction by Ben Covello. Dakwar will star with additional casting to be announced.

Dakwar's semi-autobiographical new musical follows a Palestinian New Yorker at the awkward-crux-of-adolescence as he revisits his birthplace for the first time. Little does he know, the new-old home that awaits him in Nazareth is an Americanized summer camp.

Dakwar was recently featured in Playbill's Songwriter Series, which spotlighted songs from Fouad of Nazareth. The composer is also an arts educator, who is the current assistant director of the New York Youth Symphony's Musical Theater Songwriting program.

Noor Theater, Fouad Dakwar, and Ryan Duncan-Ayala produces with associate producers Esmé Maria Ng and Matthew B Cullen.

Click Click Herefor ticket information.




