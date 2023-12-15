Shoshana Bean, Charity Angél Dawson, Eleri Ward Join BROADWAY SINGS WHITNEY HOUSTON

The acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series has announced the lineup for its next large-scale event, Broadway Sings Whitney Houston. On January 8 at 8pm, a starry cast of Broadway talent will sing new arrangements of the hits of the late pop legend, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra at Sony Hall in Midtown Manhattan. The lineup includes Tony Nominee Shoshana Bean (Hell's Kitchen), Charity Angél Dawson (& Juliet), Eleri Ward (Only Gold), as well as current stars of Broadway's Six, Olivia Donalson and Jasmine Forsberg,

The full lineup also includes Angela Birchett (The Color Purple), Brian Justin Crum (“America's Got Talent”), Bre Jackson (MJ), Taylor Iman Jones (Six), Liisi LaFontaine (Moulin Rouge), Aramie Payton (MJ), Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along), Meecah (Hamilton), Anne Fraser Thomas (Titanique)and Hailee Kaleem Wright (Six). Also featured will be Kailey Boyle (Christmas Spectacular), Katherine Thomas (Beautiful) and Àngel Lozada (Bad Cinderella).

The concert will give tribute to the iconic songs from Whitney Houston's award-winning albums, including “I Will Always Love You”, “So Emotional”, “I Have Nothing” and “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”. The music will be arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes and music directed by Ben Moss (Oratorio for Living Things).

Broadway Sings Whitney Houston is produced and directed by Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along). Created in 2012, Broadway Sings has given tribute to artists such as Beyoncé, The Beatles, Rihanna, Adele, as well as the upcoming Broadway Sings Mariah Carey Holiday & Broadway Sings Queen. More information can be found on their website: Click Here.

For tickets to the show, visit Click Here. Sony Hall is located at 235 West 46th Street. Tickets are $40-$100, with a limited amount of tickets available for $30 at the door with a valid student ID. General admission seating and student tickets are first come, first served. All ages are welcome and all performers are subject to change.