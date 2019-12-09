Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos Will Continue to Host Monthly Boozy Brunches
After FOUR SOLD OUT shows, Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos is continuing to host monthly Dueling Pianos brunches at Patrick's in Times Square!
For just $45, you get bottomless mimosas & marys, plus the nonstop, all-request singalong, laugh-along, drink-along show that's been selling out since 2010.
The menu will feature items inspired by NYC, in the heart of Manhattan's most iconic neighborhood.
EVERY SUNDAY IN DECEMBER- 12/8, 15, 22 & 29!
PLUS New Year's Day and MLK Weekend!
Patrick's
259 West 42nd St.
NYC 10036
Doors open at 12:30, showtime is 1:30pm.
On 12/8, their special guest will be New York Dueling Piano player Bryan Scuteri!
Tickets are available at: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/33455
Mark Weiser
SHAKE RATTLE & ROLL PIANOS
http://www.ShakeRattleRollPianos.com
http://www.PianoSummitNYC.com
917-921-4128
Full performance calendar http://www.shakerattlerollpianos.com/tour-dates/