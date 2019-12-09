Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos Will Continue to Host Monthly Boozy Brunches

After FOUR SOLD OUT shows, Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos is continuing to host monthly Dueling Pianos brunches at Patrick's in Times Square!

For just $45, you get bottomless mimosas & marys, plus the nonstop, all-request singalong, laugh-along, drink-along show that's been selling out since 2010.

The menu will feature items inspired by NYC, in the heart of Manhattan's most iconic neighborhood.

EVERY SUNDAY IN DECEMBER- 12/8, 15, 22 & 29!

PLUS New Year's Day and MLK Weekend!

Patrick's

259 West 42nd St.

NYC 10036

Doors open at 12:30, showtime is 1:30pm.

On 12/8, their special guest will be New York Dueling Piano player Bryan Scuteri!

Tickets are available at: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/33455

Mark Weiser

SHAKE RATTLE & ROLL PIANOS

http://www.ShakeRattleRollPianos.com

http://www.PianoSummitNYC.com

917-921-4128

Tickets to their Saturday Night NYC Dueling Pianos shows https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/33455



Full performance calendar http://www.shakerattlerollpianos.com/tour-dates/





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You