Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos Announces Return to Live Performances

The first socially-distant live show will be April 3 - The Cellar @ Gran Morsi - 22 Warren St. Doors 7pm!

Mar. 29, 2021  
Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos - the LONGEST RUNNING Dueling Pianos show in NYC history - is back with a full calendar of pop-up shows throughout NYC!
The music, the laughs, the games, roasts, toasts and all-request fun you remember!
April 3 - The Cellar @ Gran Morsi - 22 Warren St. Doors 7pm
April 4 - BOOZY BRUNCH The Stand - 116 E. 16th St. Doors 12:30pm
April 10 - The Cellar @ Gran Morsi - 22 Warren St. Doors 7pm
April 24 - Tailor Public House - 505 8th Ave. Doors 7pm
April 29 - Cafe Wha - 115 Macdougal St. Doors 7pm
Tickets are only $30!
The shows will be socially distant, and with EXCLUSIVE seating.
bit.ly/SRRshows for reservations!

