Shaina Taub Extends Solo Residency at Joe's Pub with Three Additional Shows

Award-winning singer-songwriter Shaina Taub will return to New York City’s Joe’s Pub for a trio of headline shows set for September 20, October 25, and December 5. The new dates continue a solo residency that already saw six sold-out performances at the renowned venue earlier this year. Tickets for all three newly announced dates are on sale now HERE.



Shaina Taub

LIVE 2023



SEPTEMBER

20 – New York, NY – Joe’s Pub – 7PM



OCTOBER

25 – New York, NY – Joe’s Pub – 7PM



DECEMBER

5 – New York, NY – Joe’s Pub – 7PM





The upcoming performances will feature material from Taub’s acclaimed 2022 album, Songs of the Great Hill, available now via Atlantic Records HERE. Written during pandemic and produced by 3x GRAMMY® Award nominee Josh Kaufman (The National, Bonny Light Horseman, The Hold Steady), the album is inspired by Shaina’s long walks through Central Park, and is in many ways a Valentine to New York City. A cinematic music video for the resilient “Sing Again” is streaming now via YouTube HERE following an exclusive premiere via Parade, which praised the track as “uplifting and soulful… an inspiring go-getter of a song.”



Raised in the green mountains of Vermont and based in her beloved New York City, Shaina Taub is a gifted singer-songwriter, performer, actor as well as an award-winning writer, composer, and lyricist widely regarded among the most exciting new voices in musical theater. With its graceful coalescence of social commentary and self-reflection, Songs of the Great Hill spotlights Taub’s wildly eclectic range and incandescent talent. The album came to life in the bleakest days of lockdown, over the course of countless daily trips to the North Woods of Central Park. Taub would head to the enchanted spot of the album’s title with notebook in hand, working on a series of songs which both channel the tension of the current moment while bearing a certain charmed quality that defies time and circumstance. In sharing Songs of the Great Hill with the world, Taub seeks to extend a feeling of community to her audience, and ultimately provide them with a powerful antidote to cynicism and despair.



Songs of the Great Hill was first heralded by the delightfully idiosyncratic first single, “The Least,” accompanied an official live performance video. “The Last Song on Earth” – which takes a sardonic look at climate change and features Taub on accordion – joined by an official video animated by Gaia Alari.



Classically trained in piano and voice, and self-taught on accordion, Shaina Taub has been performing in musical theater since age 3. Since then, her radiant work has spanned such eclectic endeavors as starring in the original Off-Broadway casts of iconic shows like Hadestown, the Signature Theatre’s hit production Old Hats, and her own critically lauded original musical adaptations of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night and As You Like It (both commissioned by The Public Theater as part of their groundbreaking Public Works initiative, with acclaimed productions at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park.). A massively prolific artist whose many honors include winning a 2014 Jonathan Larson Grant, the 2019 Kleban Prize, Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk nominations, and an Emmy Award nomination alongside with Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban for co-writing the opening number for the 2018 Tony Awards, Taub has earned renown as a solo artist and singer-songwriter with two independent LPs – 2015’s Visitors and 2018’s Die Happy – as well as songs for Sesame Street and the theme song for Julie Andrews’ Netflix series, Julie’s Greenroom. Last year saw the world premiere of her original musical Suffs at The Public’s Newman Theater as well as the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada, a new musical based on the novel by Lauren Weisberger and the Twentieth Century Fox motion picture featuring lyrics by Taub with music by Tony Award winner Sir Elton John (Billy Elliot, Aida). As a performer, Taub’s work includes a breakthrough concert residency at Joe’s Pub, Lincoln Center’s acclaimed American Songbook series, and a Carnegie Hall debut playing her music with the New York Pops. A longtime activist in addition to her demanding artistic career, Taub is a proud member of the Resistance Revival Chorus and an NYCLU Ambassador.



Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine