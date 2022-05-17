Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The event will take place at Feinstein's/54 Below on Friday, June 10 at 7:00pm.

May. 17, 2022  

Seth Sikes & Friends Celebrate Judy Garland's 100th Birthday Next Month

Seth Sikes, one of today's most popular interpreters of the Judy Garland's work, will salute his idol on her 100th birthday. Seth Sikes & Friends: Judy Garland's 100 Birthday will take place at Feinstein's/54 Below on Friday, June 10 at 7:00pm.

On this very special evening Sikes will partner with an array of talent to perform some of Judy's duets which are instantly recognized. Some of his guests will also belt out their own versions of Judy's best-loved standards.

Seth will be joined on-stage by Charles Busch (Die, Mommie, Die), Jeanna de Waal (Diana the Musical), Nia Drummond (HBO's "The Time Traveler's Wife") and Tony-award nominee Max von Essen (An American in Paris).

Seth's debut show, Seth Sikes Sings Judy Garland, captured BroadwayWorld's Best Tribute Show award and The New York Times said, "The performance - less an impression of Ms. Garland than an interpretation of her vibrato-heavy method of belting - was a hit!"

Sikes commented on the upcoming show, "It's overwhelming to think that we are about to celebrate one hundred years of Judy Garland. She sang her way into our hearts for four amazing decades and she offered the world so many epic performances - on stage, screen, and TV. I feel so lucky to have the chance to sing Judy's music during her centennial year. Keeping her music alive is how I honor her memory. She'll never be forgotten. God Bless Judy Garland!"

Tickets are available at: https://54below.com/events/seth-sikes-and-friends-judy-garland-100th-birthday/

