Seth Bisen-Hersh Will Host Sheldon Harnick Tribute Cabarets at Don't Tell Mama

Performances are on Tuesday, January 23rd & Friday, January 26th at 7PM

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Award-winning off-Broadway composer/lyricist Seth Bisen-Hersh (Love Quirks) will present cabarets featuring the songs of Sheldon Harnick on Tuesday, January 23rd & Friday, January 26th at 7PM at renowned cabaret venue Don't Tell Mama.

The evening, which will will celebrate the recently deceased icon of musical theater, will be comprised of songs from Harnick’s musicals including Fiddler on the Roof, She Loves Me, The Apple Tree, The Rothschilds, and Fiorello.  

Tuesday’s performers include: Cheyenne Taylor Ballew, Julie Biancheri, Danielle Burman, Lauren Vaughn Carlson, Rivka Chaim, Amy Erlanger, Kayleigh Evans, Brianna Galligan, Michael Hasty, Kimberly Larkin, Terence Law, Karis McMurry, Cara Niebling, Ally O’Brien, Lily Pierce, Carly Sesti, Neva Small, Liza Suzanna, Sarah Thompson, Sophie Leiton Toomey & Jaclyn B. Wood.

Friday’s performers include: Nayeli Abrego, Danielle Allen, Marin Asnes, Daniel Barrett, Lelia Bruske, Rivka Chaim, Kayleigh Evans, Paula Galloway, Estelle Goodwin, Michael Hasty, Zack Krajnyak, Terence Law, Cameron Long, Jillian Mitchell, Chelsea Moretz, Cara Niebling, Lily Pierce, Nikki Scamuffo, Kaleb Sells, Liza Suzanna, Sarah Thompson, Jesse Toledo & Jaclyn B. Wood.

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W.46th St. The show has a $20 cover and 2 drink minimum, which is cash only.  

 




