Sara Ramirez and Peppermint Will Lead RED INK at Joe's Pub Next Month

Friends, family, and colleagues of the late Cecilia Gentili will step in to perform the previously announced staging of her show RED INK at Joe’s Pub on April 3rd at 7pm and 9:30pm. Those confirmed in the lineup are Tony Award winner Sara Ramirez, Peppermint (Head Over Heels, Traitors), drag artist Chiquitita, Obie Award winner Qween Jean, and artists and activists Ceyenne Doroshow and Rio Sofia.

Guests are invited to celebrate the powerful life of Cecilia by immersing themselves in her poignant & comedic masterpiece about faith. “Cecilia was a brilliant performer whose hilarious, heartbreaking work deserves to live on. In a time of deep loss, we are so honored to have such a fantastic cast performing RED INK at Joe’s Pub. The night promises to be an unforgettable celebration of an unforgettable life,” director and producer Nic Cory shared.

Cecilia's acclaimed one woman show had two Off-Broadway runs at Rattlestick Theater last fall and had previously played The Wild Project twice as well.

While Cecilia Gentili was an atheist, God wouldn’t give up on her. Unfortunately, neither would the Devil. Hear the story of how the POSE star navigated the hilarity of growing up in rural Argentina during the 19(redacted)s. Part stand-up, part camp and (almost) all true, RED INK is a night of unforgettable stories about searching for faith while trans.

With an all trans & queer creative team, RED INK is directed by Nic Cory, features original music by Grammy winner Andrew Yee, projections by RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Sasha Velour, wardrobe by Gogo Graham. Oscar Diaz serves as creative director and Joseph Frederick Allen as associate director.