SUNDAYS ON BROADWAY Will Present Four Fall Events at WeisAcres

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Cathy Weis Projects will present four Sundays on Broadway events this fall on October 25, November 8, November 15, and November 22. The evenings will feature works by a stellar group of artists with varied creative practices and approaches to performance. Each Sunday performance is a unique, one-time-only event, curated by Cathy Weis with co-curators David Guzman and Zo Williams.

Founded by choreographer and video artist Cathy Weis in spring 2014, the one-night-only events bring together both luminaries and newcomers of downtown performance, creating a space for artists to perform and discuss their work and processes with audiences in the intimate setting of Weis's SoHo studio. Since its inception, Sundays on Broadway has presented the work of more than 200 choreographers, filmmakers, performers, musicians, and visual artists. Robert Greskovic of The Wall Street Journal writes that “while the atmosphere evokes New York in the 1970s, the artistry on view feels up to the minute.”

All events begin at 6pm. $5 to $20 suggested donation at the door. All donations go to the performers. WeisAcres is located at 537 Broadway, #3 (between Prince and Spring Streets), in Manhattan.

Sunday, October 25

mayfield brooks | Osmani Tellez | Jo Warren

Wave Jumper is a dance spell created by mayfield brooks in conversation with the legendary Detroit underground electronic music duo Drexciya. The duo named themselves after pregnant African women who were thrown off slave ships and gave birth to amphibious creatures known as the Drexciyan wave jumpers—great warriors of the abyss. This mythos was first noted in the inner sleeve notes of Drexciya's 1997 release, The Quest.

Osmani Tellez's Fire the Editor enters the unstable territory between who we are and who we think we should be. Through movement, text, sound, and transformation, the self fragments, multiplies, and searches for what remains when the editing stops.

Jo Warren's Somebody's Dream (Working Title) is a solo-turned-ensemble dance about the myth of the rugged individual. Warren writes: “It's about being a loser, a failure, a nobody. It's about having toilet paper stuck to your shoe and falling down. Come watch as a man falls to his death in slow motion!”

Sunday, November 8

Quiet Ambassador | Jonathan Matthews-Guzman | Nailah Murray | Sakura Shimada

Quiet Ambassador is a sound and movement collective with dance artists Levi Gonzalez and Rachel Bernsen, and composer and vocalist Kyoko Kitamura. Together, they engage the synchrony and dyssynchrony of movement and sound as an integrated whole. As a trio, they prioritize listening, sonic and spatial connection, and mutual inspiration. They conjure both naturalistic and constructed environments as expressions of compositional ideas, reorienting our senses and the senses of the audience to imagined landscapes shaped by vibration, speech, and movement invention. They move the air.

Jonathan Matthews-Guzman's What Will We Do? is a fully improvisational attempted recounting of plans for a previous piece by the same title. As this process unfolds, a musical selection from the work in question will be played at random, throwing a wrench of planned spontaneity into the remembrance. It is a seed for an ongoing series of multidisciplinary improvisational performances investigating setting intentions while honoring the mood the performer may or may not be in to realize them in the moment.

Nailah Murray will present a duet performed alongside Ricky Crews. Two solos defined by interruption and mirrored experience.

This summer, Sakura Shimada encountered Amish and Mennonite people, bears, loons, mushrooms, and a Japanese wrestler, Mayu Iwatani. For some reason, she says, they led her to find resilience and a piece of love in her heart.

Sunday, November 15

Ellen Fisher | Eddy Levin & Hana van der Kolk | Cathy Weis and Lisa Kraus

Reckon so is a short solo work in progress by Ellen Fisher. Her image-based movement piece will revolve around various personae.

Eddy Levin and Hana van der Kolk share a performance of movement, touch, sound, and stillness that emerges from a longing for unencumbered curiosity, from their listening bodies as conduits for what is here and now, from a fierce love of life.

Cathy Weis and Lisa Kraus reprise their collaboration from two years ago to uncover more possibilities. Three movers, one captured on video in 1978. A large projection. Shadows. Shifting scales. Playing tag, sharing space, and offering a fitting frame for Steve Paxton's delicious dancing. One of the many puzzles is how to make a historic dance document feel more kinetic.

Sunday, November 22

Annabel Sexton-Daldry | Jennifer Miller | YiYi

In January of 2026, Annabel Sexton-Daldry presented a dance piece entitled I Will Always Loft You at Dixon Place, in which she explored the spaces and people that raised her. In this expansion of those thoughts, she brings her close friends, Olivia and Edie, to reflect on their 14 years of combined friendship, the context in which they met—'Saving the World with the Youth Climate Movement”—and what they've learned since then.

After many years making queer circuses, gay plays, and a career in the sideshow, Jennifer Miller is now making good ole modern dances. Miller will be presenting a new dance piece Fignessing. Choreography by Miller with lots of input from the beautiful dancers: David Guzman, Jon Kinzel, Noa Rui-Piin Weiss, and Zo Williams

YiYi, a Ukrainian folk group composed of Caroline Kuhn, Katie Pawluk, and Zoya Shepko, breathes new life into traditional Ukrainian songs through unconventional arrangements and a diverse mix of instruments. Their performances are characterized by three-part polyphony, creating rich sonic tapestries that transport audiences from lively party vibes to poignant moments of heartbreak.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 07 Hrs 10 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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