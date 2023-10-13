SOVIET REBEL GIRL Comes to the Green Room 42 in November

The Green Room 42 presents the concert debut of the score of SOVIET REBEL GIRL, the new musical by Jonathan Larson Grant recipient Andy Roninson (Take A Ten), as part of its New Works Series on November 2nd, 2023. Inspired by the true stories of Soviet refugees, SOVIET REBEL GIRL tells the story of one nerdy Jewish teenager in ‘70s Moscow who dodges her overbearing family and the KGB to find love, freedom, and rock and roll. The musical has been developed at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellows program, the Johnny Mercer Foundation Grove at Goodspeed, and the BMI Musical Theatre Workshop.

The cast will feature Anika Larsen (Tony nominee Beautiful), Jenny Rose Baker (We Are the Tigers), Kaliswa Brewster (Billions), Jared Goldsmith (Dear Evan Hansen), Nicholas Kraft (Sound Bites), William Michals (South Pacific), Lindsey M.E. Newton (Khan), Sushma Saha (1776), and Quinn Titcomb (Theater Camp). The concert is directed by Kimberly Senior, who directed the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Disgraced on Broadway. Casting is by Stephanie Klapper Casting. The group of musicians includes David Cinquegrana, Eddie Cooper, Frédérique Gnaman, and Matt Scharfglass. Alexa Smith is the associate producer.

Tickets to the one-night only 75-minute concert are available to the public at Click Here. Livestream tickets are available as well. For songs, videos, and more, visit AndyRoninson.com.