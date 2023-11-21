SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED Returns With a MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Mini Reunion at 54 Below

The performance is on November 26th, at 7pm.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED Returns With a MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Mini Reunion at 54 Below

Sondheim Unplugged, the long-running, hit show comprised of performances of Sondheim favorites accompanied by piano only, closes out its year of shows this Thanksgiving weekend, November 26th, at 7pm at 54 Below. This final performance of 2023 features a mini Merrily We Roll Along cast reunion as Ann Morrison (Merrily’s original Mary) and Jim Walton (Merrily’s original Frank), join the show as very special guests. The performance will also be live-streamed, so enjoy the show in-person or from your own cozy living room!

Also featured in the cast this month: Ramona Mallory (A Little Night Music Broadway revival), Lucia Spina (Into the Woods Broadway revival), and Bruce Sabath (Company Broadway revival), in addition to Natalie Douglas, Jon-Michael Reese and host Rob Maitner. Music Direction is by John Fischer.

Sondheim Unplugged is a popular New York City cabaret series that was launched in July of 2010 and is currently in residence at New York's famed nightspot, 54 Below. The BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series features some of Broadway and cabaret's most esteemed vocalists (including special guests who created roles in Stephen Sondheim musicals), delving into the musical world of the celebrated late Broadway composer, accompanied by piano only.

Over the past two years, Sondheim Unplugged has generated three volumes of cast recordings called Sondheim Unplugged: The NYC Sessions. The most recently released volume, (Volume III) has been nominated for a 2024 Grammy Award in the category of Best Traditional Pop Album.




