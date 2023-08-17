SETH SIKES SINGS BARBRA STREISAND at 54 Below Next Month

The performance is on September 9, 2023. 

By: Aug. 17, 2023

SETH SIKES SINGS BARBRA STREISAND at 54 Below Next Month

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Seth Sikes in Seth Sikes Sings Barbra Streisand, on September 9, 2023. This will be an encore of the latest tribute from Sikes, featuring his full, eight-piece band. Sikes will celebrate Streisand’s incredible body of work spanning over 60 years. Among the songs will be some of the titles that the legend herself began singing in New York City nightclubs when she was starting out. This Streisand tribute follows his previous shows at 54 Below which included the songbooks of Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, and Bernadette Peters. Never attempting an impersonation, Sikes pays tribute to these divas in his own contemporary style with reverence and fun.

The show will be under the musical direction of Phil Reno, with orchestrations by Matt Aument, Neil Douglas Reilly, Matt Lowy, Nick Stephens, and Oran Elder. The show will be directed by Eric Gilliland. Nicolas King will be a guest star. 

Seth Sikes Sings Barbra Streisand plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 9, 2023.  Cover charges are $65 ($73 with fees.) Premiums are $105 ($122 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Seth Sikes

The New York Times called cabaret singer Seth Sikes “A hit with audiences and critics alike.” He regularly performs his old-fashioned nightclub acts with a full band for sold-out houses at Feinstein’s/54 Below in New York. Recently, Sikes has been touring the country with Nicolas King in their duo show, The New Belters. His debut show, Seth Sikes Sings Judy Garland, was awarded Broadway World’s Best Tribute Show Award. He has performed tributes to Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters, and Barbra Streisand at 54 Below and around the country. He was also the Associate Director of The Band’s Visit (Broadway and National Tour), The Nance, and many other productions. During the pandemic, Sikes created a series of viral music video parodies set on Fire Island. He was the recipient of a 2022 Broadway World Award and nominated for a MAC Award. He also performs regularly in Provincetown and Puerto Vallarta. 




Recommended For You