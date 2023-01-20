SELFIE! THE MUSICAL to be Presented at The Green Room 42 This Weekend

Selfie! The Musical will be presented at The Green Room 42 on January 20th and 21st at 7pm.

A rash of selfie-cides arouse the attention of the ultimate Influencers--the Gods. "What are those crazy humans doing to themselves now"?! Fascinated, the Influencers set up a super-secret purgatory laboratory where they investigate several humans who have accidentally killed themselves while taking selfies: Ugly Selfie Girl, Dude Face, and Chasing Sunsets. As this whimsical and profound new musical unfolds, they grapple with the cultural and psychological currents underlying this new epidemic, especially identity, image, and narcissism. Will they cling to their manufactured identities or seek authentic human connections? But wait . . . can we post to Insta from the Underworld?

Selfie! The Musical features live music by the Brooklyn-based band, Rembert and the Basic Goodness as the Influencers-Rembert Block (Lead Vocal and Accordion), Russell Alderson (Bass and Vocals), Jeff Hudgins (Sax), and Jagoda (Drums).

The cast features Christine Emily Jackson, Brooke Quintana, Michael Jayne Walker, Jesse Manocherian, and Jared Zirilli.