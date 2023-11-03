Ryan McCartan, Samantha Pauly, Zachary Noah Piser, and More Set For BROADWAY SINGS TAYLOR SWIFT

The acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series has announced the lineup for its next installment, Broadway Sings Taylor Swift. On November 13 and November 21, a bombshell cast of stars including Ryan McCartan (Frozen), Samantha Pauly (Six), and Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen) will belt out brand original arrangements of the hits of the pop superstar Taylor Swift, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra at The Cutting Room.

Also featured in the lineup are Nick Drake (Back to the Future), Ginna Claire Mason (Wicked), Jade Jones (Vanities), Henry Platt (Sing On!), Gianna Yanelli (Mean Girls), Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along), Sage Melcher (My Very Own British Invasion), D'Nasya Jordan (Summer), Meg Dwinell (Spring Awakening), Gracie McGraw (The Death of Desert Rose), Lila Coogan (Anastasia), Josh Walker (Ain't Too Proud), Meecah (Hamilton – 11/13 only) and Alia Hodge (Rent – 11/21 only).

The concert will give tribute to the iconic songs from Taylor Swift's award-winning albums, including “Shake it Off”, “You Belong With Me”, “Love Story” and “Blank Space”. The music will be arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes and music directed by Ben Moss (Oratorio for Living Things)

Broadway Sings Taylor Swift, produced and directed by Corey Mach (Godspell, Wicked), will celebrate the talent and success of this legendary pop superstar. Previous singers honored in the series include Sara Bareilles, Beyoncé, The Beatles, Adele, and most recently Queen and Celine Dion. To view upcoming concerts, such as Broadway Sings Mariah Carey Holiday and Whitney Houston, visit their website:broadwaysings.com.

For tickets to the show, visit broadwaysings.com. The Cutting Room is located at 44 E 32nd Street. Tickets are $30 - $65. All seating sections are first come, first served, but only those with tickets in the Main Room are guaranteed a seat. All ages welcome and all performers are subject to change.