Rising Star Kelsey Seaman To Make Solo-Show Debut At The Green Room 42 With POSTPARTUM, April 8

Kelsey Seaman is making her highly anticipated solo-show debut in POSTPARTUM at The Green Room 42 April 8th at 9:30pm. Inspired by her work as a doula, POSTPARTUM is a glimpse into our most intimate moments and explores both the joy and fear that comes with birthing something new.

Through world-class singing and playful story-telling, Kelsey shares first hand experiences from her work as a birth and postpartum doula that can guide us all in the uncharted territories of breakups, coming out, and becoming our authentic selves. With her quick wit and desire to find the metaphor in everything, Kelsey will have the audience laughing along with her as she analyzes the universal experience of stumbling into a new stage of life.

POSTPARTUM is written and produced by Kelsey Seaman. With musical direction by Kyle Branzel, Kelsey serenades the audience with melodies ranging from golden age musical theater to folk/rock and queer anthems. Joined by guest artists Kayley Anne Collins and Sydney Parra, POSTPARTUM showcases vocal performances of the highest caliber.

Don't miss Kelsey Seaman's soul-baring solo show, POSTPARTUM, at The Green Room 42 on April 8th at 9:30pm. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com

ABOUT THE ARTIST:

Kelsey Seaman is a NYC-based singer, actor, artist, and doula. She performed in the Broadway National Tour of Finding Neverland and has worked at numerous regional theaters including Arizona Broadway Theatre, New Bedford Festival Theatre, New London Barn Playhouse, and Forestburgh Playhouse. Kelsey is a Certified Birth and Postpartum Doula, Certified Breastfeeding Counselor, and Certified Childbirth Educator. When not on stage or holding babies, she spends her time walking her dog around Brooklyn and painting. For more about Kelsey, follow @kelseyseaman on Instagram or visit www.kelsey-seaman.com.

ABOUT THE VENUE:

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark five-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42

Photo credit: Captured by Coleman