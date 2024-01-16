Richard Skipper to Celebrate HELLO, DOLLY! With Lee Roy Reams at The Laurie Beechman Theater

Award-winning entertainer Richard Skipper will celebrate the rich history of this classic American musical, February 11, 2024, with Special Guest Star--Broadway veteran Lee Roy Reams!

This cabaret-style, 60th anniversary salute to the iconic musical Hello, Dolly! is an interactive, feel-good, performance presented by showman extraordinaire, Richard Skipper, the go-to aficionado on all-things Dolly! In fact, it was at the behest of his late, great pal and bosom-buddy, actress Carol Channing—the first & most-beloved Dolly—that he put together this act. On Sunday, February 11, 2024 at the Laurie Beechman Theater in New York City, Skipper will sing and celebrate the songs, the history, the in-the-know tidbits of this glorious musical along with a tribute to the many, legendary actresses who have played Dolly from Carol Channing and Ethel Merman to Bette Midler and beyond.

Skipper will be joined by Broadway veteran Lee Roy Reams, known for his leading Broadway roles in The Producers, 42nd Street, Beauty & The Beast, La Cage Aux Folles, Hello, Dolly!, An Evening With Jerry Herman, Applause, Lorelei, Oklahoma! & Sweet Charity.

On January 16th, 1964, Hello Dolly! opened on Broadway at the St. James Theatre starring Carol Channing; it was a smash hit, winning ten Tony Awards. Sixty years later, this show--with music & lyrics by Jerry Herman, a book by Michael Stewart, direction by Gower Champion, and produced by David Merrick—is still glowin', still crowin', still goin' strong.

During the course of the show's run, and revivals, several legendary actresses have played Dolly. Just to name a few: Ethel Merman, Mary Martin, Ginger Rodgers, Bernadette Peters, Donna Murphy, Bette Midler; Pearl Bailey (with an all-black cast) and Barbra Streisand in the film version. Dolly has even been performed by men: first, celebrity impersonator Danny La Rue in England, then veteran Broadway actor Lee Roy Reams made history as the first American male to star as Dolly in an Equity production.

Regional, international, and summer stock companies have been led by some of the greatest leading ladies in show business. And, right now, somewhere in the world, Hello Dolly! is being performed in a community theater, high-school and/or college production. That's staying power that should be celebrated.

In addition to his work as a performer, Richard Skipper is known for his encyclopedic knowledge of everything to do with Hello Dolly!—detailed on his website Call on Dolly! an original title of the show -- www.callondolly.com On Sunday, February 11, 2024, he'll be joined by triple-threat—actor/singer/dancer--Lee Roy Reams while the band's playin': the oh-so-talented Dan Pardo on piano, Matt Scharfglass on bass, and David Silliman on percussion. Fans will thrill to this act, Still Going Strong!, as Skipper sings and reveals all!

Richard Skipper, Still Going Strong! Creator & Performer (https://richardskipper.com) - Lee Roy Reams, Broadway Performer (http://tinyurl.com/yck9wpbn) - Dan Pardo, Music Director (https://www.danpardo.com) - James Beaman, Director (https://www.jamesbeaman.com)

When and Where:

Sunday, February 11, 2024, 7:00pm - 8:30pm

Laurie Beechman Theater