Rian Keating to Bring TIME STAMPS to Guild Hall

Rian Keating will bring his acclaimed 2022 MAC Award-winning Time Stamps: Life Fragments in Story and Song to the Guild Hall on May 25th at 7pm with Darryl Curry at the piano.

Time Stamps tells the trajectory of a shy eighteen-year-old who, the day after graduating from a small regional high school in New Hampshire moves to New York City to claim his future only to learn that the helpers and guides he encounters are not at all what they seem. Weaving together stories and songs, Rian will take the audience on a whirlwind journey of those early years in New York as he navigates becoming an adult. Songs by Peter Allen, Jacques Brel, Judy Collins, Frank Loesser, Cole Porter, Rodgers and Hart, Jimmy Webb, and others.

All proceeds will go to support the charitable programs of EAG and NYC's professional performing artists in need.

Cabaret performer RIAN KEATING'S trajectory has been variation on the "local boy makes good cliche with unpredictable twists and turns." The day after graduating at the very bottom of his class from a small regional New Hampshire high school, he eschewed college and moved directly to New York City. After finding his bearings, Rian created Spotlight! for Manhattan Cable's public access channel, interviewing such luminaries as Gwen Verdon, Kathy Bates, Charlie Sheen, George Rose, Bebe Neuwirth, and Milo O'Shea, among others. Spotlight! was followed by several years of volunteering for various AIDS outreach organizations, after which Rian began college at the age of thirty with the specific goal of becoming a high school English teacher. Rian has taught in the New York City school system for the last 27 years.

THE EPISCOPAL ACTORS' GUILD (est. 1923) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. EAG's mission is to provide emergency aid and support to professional performers of all faiths and none who are undergoing financial crisis. The Guild is also dedicated to helping emerging artists advance their careers through scholarships, awards, and performance opportunities. Throughout the year, EAG hosts events and fundraisers including concerts, variety shows, play readings, and professional workshops. www.actorsguild.org

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:00 P.M. (ET)

Location: Guild Hall, 1 East 29th St. 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10016

Tickets: $0-$30, available at Click Here

Running time: Approximately 75 minutes