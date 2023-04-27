Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rian Keating to Bring TIME STAMPS to Guild Hall

Rian Keating to Bring TIME STAMPS to Guild Hall

The concert will take place on May 25th.

Apr. 27, 2023  

Rian Keating will bring his acclaimed 2022 MAC Award-winning Time Stamps: Life Fragments in Story and Song to the Guild Hall on May 25th at 7pm with Darryl Curry at the piano.

Time Stamps tells the trajectory of a shy eighteen-year-old who, the day after graduating from a small regional high school in New Hampshire moves to New York City to claim his future only to learn that the helpers and guides he encounters are not at all what they seem. Weaving together stories and songs, Rian will take the audience on a whirlwind journey of those early years in New York as he navigates becoming an adult. Songs by Peter Allen, Jacques Brel, Judy Collins, Frank Loesser, Cole Porter, Rodgers and Hart, Jimmy Webb, and others.

All proceeds will go to support the charitable programs of EAG and NYC's professional performing artists in need.

EAG's Covid Safety Rules: Masks are strongly recommended but no longer required in Guild Hall. Please stay home if you are sick or if you have tested positive for covid. For more details, please visit www.actorsguild.org/covid-safety-protocols.

Directions: The Episcopal Actors' Guild (EAG)/Guild Hall is located at 1 East 29th Street, NYC 10016 (midblock between Madison and Fifth, between #3 and #9 East 29th Street) on the second floor of the Church of the Transfiguration (aka the Little Church Around the Corner). When you arrive at the Little Church, enter through the main gate and go through the garden to the door marked Guild Hall (between the main doors into the church and the door to the parish office).

Getting Here: The closest subways are the R/W or 6 at 28th Street or the B/D/F/M or N/Q/R/W at 34th Street/Herald Square. If you are arriving by bus, take the M1, M2, M3, M5, M6, or M7.

Lobby: Guild Hall does NOT have a lobby or waiting area. You are welcome to enjoy the Little Church's garden (weather permitting) if you arrive before the house opens.

Accessibility: Guild Hall is not a fully ADA-compliant venue. However, we do our best to accommodate all patrons. Guild Hall is located up one flight of stairs (20 steps). There is no elevator; however, a stair chair is available for those who need assistance making it up to or down from Guild Hall. EAG's staff will be happy to assist you upon request.

Late seating: With our current COVID-19 Safety Protocols in place, we cannot guarantee late seating.

Cabaret performer RIAN KEATING'S trajectory has been variation on the "local boy makes good cliche with unpredictable twists and turns." The day after graduating at the very bottom of his class from a small regional New Hampshire high school, he eschewed college and moved directly to New York City. After finding his bearings, Rian created Spotlight! for Manhattan Cable's public access channel, interviewing such luminaries as Gwen Verdon, Kathy Bates, Charlie Sheen, George Rose, Bebe Neuwirth, and Milo O'Shea, among others. Spotlight! was followed by several years of volunteering for various AIDS outreach organizations, after which Rian began college at the age of thirty with the specific goal of becoming a high school English teacher. Rian has taught in the New York City school system for the last 27 years.

THE EPISCOPAL ACTORS' GUILD (est. 1923) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. EAG's mission is to provide emergency aid and support to professional performers of all faiths and none who are undergoing financial crisis. The Guild is also dedicated to helping emerging artists advance their careers through scholarships, awards, and performance opportunities. Throughout the year, EAG hosts events and fundraisers including concerts, variety shows, play readings, and professional workshops. www.actorsguild.org

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:00 P.M. (ET)

Location: Guild Hall, 1 East 29th St. 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10016

Tickets: $0-$30, available at Click Here

Running time: Approximately 75 minutes




Adam Pascal To Bring New Solo Show To 54 Below Photo
Adam Pascal To Bring New Solo Show To 54 Below
54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, will welcome back Rent star Adam Pascal in his new solo show from August 30 – September 2 at 7:00pm.
Birdland Presents the Return of Victoria Shaw, Jim Brickman and Peter Cincotti in THREE FR Photo
Birdland Presents the Return of Victoria Shaw, Jim Brickman and Peter Cincotti in THREE FRIENDS – ONE PIANO
BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present a special musical evening with three great musical talents Victoria Shaw, Jim Brickman, and Peter Cincotti, in the return of “Three Friends – One Piano” on Monday, May 8 at 7:00 PM.
Benjamin Maio Mackay and Tate Simpson Come to 54 Below in May Photo
Benjamin Maio Mackay and Tate Simpson Come to 54 Below in May
54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Benjamin Maio Mackay and Tate Simpson in concert on May 9. Direct from Adelaide, South Australia and only a month ahead of them sharing the stage in the South Australian premiere of tick, tick… BOOM!, Benjamin Maio Mackay and Tate Simpson team up for their 54 Below and New York City debut. 
Andy Mientus, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Will Roland, Jelani Remy, and More Will Perform in RA Photo
Andy Mientus, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Will Roland, Jelani Remy, and More Will Perform in RAISE YOUR VOICE Benefit
Raise Your Voice: A Cabaret for a Cure, benefiting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, will take place at 7:00 pm Sunday, May 7, 2023 at the Peter Norton Symphony Space (2537 Broadway at 95th St).

More Hot Stories For You


Adam Pascal To Bring New Solo Show To 54 BelowAdam Pascal To Bring New Solo Show To 54 Below
April 27, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, will welcome back Rent star Adam Pascal in his new solo show from August 30 – September 2 at 7:00pm.
Birdland Presents the Return of Victoria Shaw, Jim Brickman and Peter Cincotti in THREE FRIENDS – ONE PIANOBirdland Presents the Return of Victoria Shaw, Jim Brickman and Peter Cincotti in THREE FRIENDS – ONE PIANO
April 27, 2023

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present a special musical evening with three great musical talents Victoria Shaw, Jim Brickman, and Peter Cincotti, in the return of “Three Friends – One Piano” on Monday, May 8 at 7:00 PM.
Benjamin Maio Mackay and Tate Simpson Come to 54 Below in May Benjamin Maio Mackay and Tate Simpson Come to 54 Below in May
April 27, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Benjamin Maio Mackay and Tate Simpson in concert on May 9. Direct from Adelaide, South Australia and only a month ahead of them sharing the stage in the South Australian premiere of tick, tick… BOOM!, Benjamin Maio Mackay and Tate Simpson team up for their 54 Below and New York City debut. 
Andy Mientus, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Will Roland, Jelani Remy, and More Will Perform in RAISE YOUR VOICE BenefitAndy Mientus, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Will Roland, Jelani Remy, and More Will Perform in RAISE YOUR VOICE Benefit
April 27, 2023

Raise Your Voice: A Cabaret for a Cure, benefiting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, will take place at 7:00 pm Sunday, May 7, 2023 at the Peter Norton Symphony Space (2537 Broadway at 95th St).
MAKE 'EM LAUGH Comes to 54 Below in MayMAKE 'EM LAUGH Comes to 54 Below in May
April 27, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Make ‘Em Laugh on May 31st, 2023, at 9:30 pm. Join in for a night of humor, silliness, and all-around good times as we celebrate the power of comedy. Featuring original comedy songs, parodies, and impressions, Make ‘Em Laugh will surely leave you rolling on the floor.
share