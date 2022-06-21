Review: Spencer Day BROADWAY BY DAY RECORD LAUNCH at Chelsea Table + Stage by Guest Reviewer Andrew Poretz

Spencer Day

Broadway by Day record launch

Chelsea Table and Stage

June 11-12, 2022

By Andrew Poretz

Singer-songwriter and pianist-arranger Spencer Day first came to this reviewer's attention a few years ago when he was at the tail end of a year-long residency at The Green Room 42. He was quite impressive: a terrific entertainer with a rather fluid, rangy voice, an excellent interpreter of well-known songs, and a prolific writer of his own, high-quality compositions. Mr. Day recently appeared for two nights at the classy new venue, Chelsea Table and Stage, which shares some pedigree with The Green Room 42, featuring a stunning, winding, staircase entrance situated just behind the stage, perfect for swell, dramatic entrances by the performers.

Mr. Day possesses a rather unusual set of pipes. His voice has a remarkable harmonic quality that gives his smooth sound a luminous overtone, particularly in the lower register. A baritone, he can also sing in the tenor range with ease. By way of comparison, one might notice likely vocal influences from Bobby Darin, Barry Manilow, and Harry Connick, Jr. - he referred to himself as a "gayer John Mayer" - yet he is an altogether distinct talent. The handsome star is also a funny storyteller who is as grateful for his audience as he seems thrilled to be performing for them.

Mr. Day's appearance at this venue was ostensibly to support the star's newest album, Broadway by Day, his first for Club44 Records, one made up of a unique roster of show tunes, with arrangements by Mr. Day's that marry his jazz and pop sensibilities with Broadway standards to which most of his sophisticated audience know every word. However, the eclectic, 17-song set included only a handful of songs from Broadway by Day, a fine album I've listened to in its entirety.

Mr. Day came out with great energy, singing a finger-snapping song parody he wrote. Wearing a light blue dinner jacket and matching pants, with a skinny tie, the singer mainly performed songs not on the album, including several unique choices such as Led Zeppelin's "Lonely Time." He was not playing with his usual band but had three excellent pros playing for him, notably the brilliant guitarist Andrew Latona. With the simple instruction to his trio of "Follow me," Mr. Day transformed this hard rock song into a new, jazzy/bluesy classic that felt more meaningful than the original.

A medley of the relatively obscure Sinatra song "South of the Border" and Duke Ellington's "Perdido" was especially notable for Mr. Day's new residence and language: since the pandemic, Day has relocated to Mexico and is now fluent in Spanish. Spencer flaunted this new skill by recreating the Spanish commercial voiceover he recently recorded and singing part of a couple of songs in Spanish.

After his clever "Too Old to Sleep My Way to the Top," the star unveiled his first song of the night from his new album. "One" from A Chorus Line was arranged as though it were written as a stripper song, which Mr. Day first elaborated with a few strains of "The Stripper," with the assistance of drummer Adriel Vincent Brown.

If no show in 2022 is complete without a Sondheim song, Mr. Day obliged with "Losing My Mind" (from Follies) one of Mr. Sondheim's more traditionally structured songs, as a torch song with a minor blues progression. The spectacular, improvised guitar solo by Andrew Latona was a terrific addition to the arrangement. (The recording has no guitar solo.)

"I Don't Know How to Love Him" (from Jesus Christ Superstar) was pared down from the album. The song, written for the character of Mary Magdalene as the supposed harlot disciple of Jesus, comes across in Mr. Day's hands as more of a traditional love song, imbued with new significance, sung by a man who's "had so many men before." The final song he performed from the new album was a swinging "On the Street Where You Live" (from My Fair Lady).

The penultimate song was one of the best songs in this set: Spencer's original tune, "Movie of Your Life," the title track of his second album (in 2005), which has all the makings of a standard that ought to be covered by dozens of performers. He closed with a somewhat funky version of the 1938 classic "You Go to My Head" (J. Fred Coots/Haven Gillespie).

Spencer Day's tour continues on the West Coast for now, with no New York return dates currently on the schedule. When he is back in the Big Apple, do not miss him.

Guitar: Andrew Latona

Bass: Daniel Stein

Drums: Adriel Vincent Brown

Spencer Day BROADWAY BY DAY is available on all streaming platforms and on his website.