Review: Singers Compete at MAMA'S NEXT BIG ACT at Don't Tell Mama

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What do a kazoo, a 10-year-old, and a wooden spoon have in common? They could all be seen at Don't Tell Mama during Mama's Next Big Act last Monday, August 10. The multi-MAC Award-winning competition, co-produced by Lennie Watts and Don't Tell Mama, is now in its ninth season and remains one of the highlights of the summer cabaret scene. Over the course of eight weeks, more than twenty hopefuls compete for the title, gradually narrowing down week by week. The final winner receives $1,500 toward their solo show at Don't Tell Mama, along with a professionally designed poster by Frank Dain, an appearance at The Lineup with Susie Mosher, a feature in Cabaret Scenes Magazine- and perhaps the most coveted prize of all: a panini press.

The competition boasts a dedicated following and consistently sells out. Each week, the room fills with family and friends of the contestants, but just as notable is the number of devoted cabaret fans in attendance with no personal stake in the outcome. They come because they know a secret: this is THE place to be on a Monday night. You never know exactly what will happen, but you are guaranteed an evening of talented performers bringing their A-game, along with plenty of personality and creativity.

Part of what makes the series so engaging is that the audience plays a crucial role in determining who advances. Each audience member- along with three judges (this week: Frank Dain, Lina Koutrakos, and Lennie Watts)- casts a vote. And if anyone forgets how to do so properly, the dynamic host, Lena Moy-Borgen, will find a hilarious way to remind you and ensure your ballot counts.

This week's Top 10 took the stage for a groovy trip back in time, with contestants tasked to perform two songs- one of which had to be from the 1970s. Lyle Smith Mitchell, Madilyn Jaz, Amy Erlanger, Kaitie Fann, Margarita & Alejandro, Debi Toni, Chelsea Trotti & Dalton Maltz, Billy Mitchell, Imani Parker, and David Martinez Tortosa each delivered unique and memorable interpretations. With so much talent in one evening, narrowing it down felt nearly impossible (the audience must choose three). Just when you feel like you can't possibly decide, Lennie reminds us of our true task: Who do you want to see for a full hour?

As a former finalist, I can say firsthand that this competition is one of the most rewarding experiences a performer can have. It's a kind of boot camp-offering a weekly opportunity to perform before a guaranteed audience- while simultaneously pushing participants beyond their comfort zones. At this stage in the competition, contestants receive weekly assignments, leaving them with just days to select material, craft patter, determine keys, and rehearse with accompanist Yasuhiko Fukuoka, who masterfully supports each performer as a true collaborator.

The pressure intensifies with each passing week as assignments grow more challenging and the finale looms closer. It can be a stressful process, requiring not only preparation but a willingness to take risks, accept feedback, and show up authentically. Every performer who stepped onto that stage and shared their artistry deserves recognition. While it may appear effortless from the audience's perspective, it demands time, thought, and a deep openness to vulnerability.

While only one contestant will officially win this season's Mama's Next Big Act, every participant is a winner in my book. If their experience mirrors my own, they will leave having learned, grown, and formed meaningful connections- while having a great time along the way. In the end, that may be the most valuable prize of all.

The competition takes place Monday evenings at 7 PM, with the finale scheduled for August 31. I, for one, will be back to see who takes home the panini press.

Tickets to the remaining weeks of Mama's Next Big Act, every Monday night from now until the finale on August 31, are available on Don't Tell Mama's website here

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