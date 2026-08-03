British Singer Sydnie Christmas Announces US Shows Ahead of New Album & PBS Special

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Since winning Britain's Got Talent in 2024, Sydnie Christmas’s career has grown rapidly. Highlights from her first year include, two sold-out headline shows at Sony Hall in New York, a sold-out UK headline tour, starred as Cruella De Vil in Disney’s 101 Dalmatians in London, earning outstanding reviews, starred in the West End premiere of From the Heart, a musical revue by Oscar-winning lyricist Don Black, earning standout praise for her powerful voice and performed at David Foster’s Hollywood Bowl’s 75th Birthday Celebration.

With her upcoming new album to be released in the fall on Westway Music, the singer with the powerhouse vocals is set to begin promoting in the US in August, playing concerts in Philadelphia and New York. On August 15th Sydnie will play City Winery Philadelphia, on August 16th she will play Sony Hall in New York and on August 17th she will play Centre for the Arts in Homer, NY. She is also set to perform at David Fosters’ David Foster Foundation 40th Anniversary Gala and Concert. Says Sydnie about her live shows, “I’ve missed the live shows so much while I’ve been busy writing my new album, and I’ve been craving that connection with my audience.”

The singer continues talking about her upcoming US dates, “I honestly can’t believe how lucky I am to be heading back to the USA for this mini tour. I love my American fans so much. The endless support you give me fills my heart and makes me believe, “I can actually do this.” The only people I’ve ever had that kind of unwavering support from are my family….so now I call my fans my Fanmily. I can’t wait to give back the love you’ve shown me in the only way I know how – through song. I want to spread joy and experience that incredible mutual love of music with you all again. America, I’m counting down the days until I see you all again. You are the reason I’m here, and I will be forever grateful.”

Sydnie’s new album will be released in the fall and the album campaign will be supported by the PBS broadcast of Sydnie Christmas: Live in London, filmed at her sold out Adelphi Theatre show in London’s West End in 2025. The PBS broadcast will be shown across the United States beginning in October, followed by a US tour in Spring 2027.

Christmas has already released two singles from the album, Lean on You and Run, that have been very well received by her fans on both sides of the pond. The album will be Sydnie’s first album of original material, while still delivering on the powerhouse vocals she has become famous for.

You can pre-order a signed copy of the physical album now here.

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ABOUT Sydnie Christmas

While Sydnie Christmas first captured the nation’s attention through her powerful performances and inevitable victory on the 2024 series of Britain’s Got Talent, she has since gone on to establish herself as one of the most talked about vocal talents in the world. Her debut album ‘My Way’ topped the iTunes chart in both the UK and US, she went on a sold-out UK tour including a night at the Adelphi Theatre which was recorded for US television network PBS. She performed for the King and Queen at the Royal Albert Hall; had her debut US show at the Hollywood Bowl at 16 Grammy Award Winner David Foster’s birthday celebration event which led to two further sold-out headline shows in New York. She released single ‘Starlight Express’ after capturing the heart of Andrew Lloyd Webber and she made her West End acting debut playing the infamous Cruella De Vil in the London run of 101 Dalmatians. This was followed by her starring in the West End Premiere of Oscar winning lyricist Don Black’s musical revue From the Heart at London’s Fortune Theatre. Critics praised her for her powerful ‘wrecking-ball’ voice, charismatic stage presence and her ability to seamlessly blend emotional ballads with witty, engaging storytelling. In addition, Sydnie made her mark on the broadcasting world, doing VT presenting slots for both This Morning and The One Show and winning big at the 2025 Variety Club Showbusiness Awards for ‘Outstanding New ITV Talent’.

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