Helane Blumfield Will Bring INVISIBLE TO INVINCIBLE Back to Don't Tell Mama

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Acclaimed New York City singer and cabaret performer Helane Blumfield returns to Don't Tell Mama, Thursday, October 8, 7PM, in an encore performance of her newest cabaret production, Invisible to Invincible. The show offers an intimate evening of music and storytelling centered on reinvention, resilience, and the courage to be fully seen. Blending heartfelt storytelling with a dynamic selection of songs, Invisible to Invincible traces the emotional journey of a woman navigating the question of 'what comes next.' With warmth, humor, and unflinching honesty, Blumfield reflects on identity, aging, and connection-exploring the moments when life invites us to rediscover ourselves and step forward with renewed purpose.

The production is directed by award-winning cabaret director Lennie Watts, whose thoughtful staging brings clarity and emotional depth to Blumfield's storytelling. Musical direction and accompaniment are provided by John Fischer, whose powerful and expressive arrangements support the show's rich emotional landscape. Invisible to Invincible premiered in New York City on April 15, 2026.

'Helane Blumfield brought her considerable talents to her new show Invisible to Invincible to Don't Tell Mama. This was a program that had a varied and inventive set list, a strong point of view, and most importantly, it was that very rare thing, an intelligently assembled show.' ~ Cabaret Scenes

Blumfield is widely recognized for her Broadway World award-winning cabaret show Tight Pants and Tears of Joy: My Love Affair with Tom Jones and Neil Diamond, which earned praise for its spirited performance style, emotional honesty, and vocal depth. She also received a MAC Award nomination from the Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs, alongside Bobby Peaco, for their popular duo show. With Invisible to Invincible, she continues her artistic evolution, offering audiences a resonant exploration of reinvention and self-visibility.

Need more Cabaret Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming