Review: Joe Gransden Celebrates Tony Bennett's 100th Birthday at Dizzy's Club

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Last evening on Monday August 3, the spirit of the late, great Tony Bennett was hovering nearby and grinning ear-to-ear as famed jazz musician and trumpet player Joe Gransden and his big band celebrated his 100th birthday at Dizzy’s Club. Graced with matinee idol looks, New York-born and Atlanta-based Gransden jumped onto the stage clad in a white blazer over a black silky shirt and black jeans after the band's opening of an instrumental version of “Love for Sale.”

With a warm voice that is as smooth as silk, Gransden proceeded to sing along with the Tony Bennett hits emanating from the band’s seasoned ensemble of musicians. “Close Your Eyes” and “Because of You” brought to life his early 1950s songs. A product of a family of musicians,Gransden reminisced about growing up in Buffalo, NY as he heard all Tony Bennett’s music at an early age and its influence on him. “Boulevard of Broken Dreams”, one of Bennett’s signature songs (and the one that got him a record deal in 1949) which Gransden both sang and hit those high notes with on the trumpet had the filled to capacity room jumping up in their seats. “When Joanna Loved Me”, written for one of Bennett’s daughters, prompted Gransden to announce that he planned on working with Antonia Bennett (who was reviewed by Broadwayworld.com) and her sister, Joanna Bennett on future projects.

Gransden continued with the hits as “Steppin Out With My Baby” brought to the fore accompanied by a tremendous saxophone solo by New Jersey native, Vinnie D’Agostino. Lady Gaga famously did a rendition with Bennett in his later years. Onward with “The Good Life”, another favorite song for Bennett. Joe Gransden and his mighty trumpet along with a solo on trombone by Wes Funderburk brought this song to life.

Joe Gransden, a Gen X himself, proceeded to relay how Bennett, like many others of his generation, didn’t have the use of powerful microphones, autotune and the like but rather had to learn to project their music to the back of the room (like blowing out a candle). During the Covid downtime Gransden decided to practice this method over and over and sure enough he showed the enthralled audience his powerful solo vocal chops with a rendition of Tony Bennett’s classic “Fly Me To The Moon.” Wow! The man has the voice to not only hit the back room but sustained those high notes!! This reviewer was duly impressed along with the rest of the audience.

Along with trumpet player Benny Benack III, the two men showed how Bennett’s love of the trumpet and those amazing trumpet players, such as the late, great Louis Armstrong, influenced his music. Together the two trumpeters gave the examples of how a trumpet can be made to sound like anything one could imagine. Armstrong, who adopted New York as his beloved hometown, became a strong friend of Bennett and the New York City jazz scene. Performing “La Vie En Rose”, Gransden and Benack had chills running down the spine of this reviewer.

The finale of “How Do You Keep the Music Playing” (Tony Bennett’s typical sign off song) and the famed “San Francisco" ended a night of jazz, memories and good fun! This reviewer is sure that the spirit of Tony Bennett, who lived right nearby on Central Park South, left this night of celebration of his centennial birth, not only smiling but was singing along with Joe Gransden and his Big Band as did everyone else.

Joe Gransden Big Band: The Good Life Happy 100th Tony Bennett featured the tremendously talented Joe Gransden and his Big Band consisting of: Sam Sketon, alto saxophone, Jarien Jamanila, alto saxophone, Jerry Weldon, tenor saxophone, Brandon Suarez, tenor saxophone, Vinnie D’Agostino, baritone saxophone, Wes Funderburk, trombone, John Fedchock, trombone,Dan Levine, trombone, Jennifer Wharton, bass trombone, Ryan Chapman, trumpet, Kevin Lyons, trumpet, Benny Benack III, trumpet, Geoff Haydon, piano, Neal Starkey, bass, and Greg Sudmeier, drums.

Learn more about Joe Grandsen online at joegransden.com

Find more great shows to see on the Dizzy’s Club /Jazz At Lincoln Center website here

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