Review: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Stays Sweet At Dizzy's Club

Savin' My Love For Fats Waller played two shows on June 11th.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Review: JOE ICONIS & FAMILY at 54/Below An Evening For Everyone Photo 1 Joe Iconis & Family A Most Happy Reunion
Review: AN EVENING WITH L MORGAN LEE Charms Charming Audience at Newman Mills Theater Photo 2 L Morgan Lee Stands Strong Center Stage
Review: MIRA SORVINO Shines A Light Throughout Café Carlyle Photo 3 Mira Sorvino Shows Old Hollywood Luster In New Show
Photos: Phillip Officer Returns To Birdland Theater With SECOND TIME AROUND Photo 4 Phillip Officer Is Even Better The SECOND TIME AROUND

Review: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Stays Sweet At Dizzy's Club

June 11th saw another stellar production of the SONGBOOK SUNDAYS series at Dizzy’s Club.  Part of the Jazz At Lincoln Center programming, this ongoing series of shows curated and hosted by show business savant, writer Deborah Grace Winer, Songbook Sundays was a  hit from its very first performance.  To date, the series has honored the legacies of The Gershwins, Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin, Lerner and Loewe, Rodgers and Hart, and, now, Fats Waller.  Every installment of the series features three singers from the worlds of Broadway and jazz - usually a leading lady of the ‘diva’ ilk from the theater set, a leading man from either the jazz or Broadway stage, and an up-and-coming vocalist from the jazz world.  Those categories are, at times, a little blurry, but that is the basic structure of each performance, all of which are helmed and hosted by Winer, who knows all the facts, trivia and histories - stories that she shares with obvious adoration for the composers and the gift that they have given the world through their artistry.  To date, there has not been one single iteration of Songbook Sundays that has not ranked as world class entertainment, securing one rave review after another while presenting talents on the Dizzy’s stage that have audiences cheering.

Review: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Stays Sweet At Dizzy's Club

Those talents are not limited to the vocalists.  Every Songbook Sundays cast features jazz musicians curated by the fine folks at Jazz At Lincoln Center, and there is always at least one number that belongs, solely, to the band - all of these instrumentals (or, as was the case with the Fats Waller show, NOT instrumentals) are crowd pleasers.  Everyone tasked with the casting of the Songbook Sundays shows goes the extra distance to ensure that the audience will get the best.

Review: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Stays Sweet At Dizzy's Club

For SAVIN’ MY LOVE FOR FATS WALLER, the cast included jazz proficient Karrin Allyson, Broadway actress and jazz singer Aisha de Haas, and up-and-comer Tyreek McDole at the microphones, with the remarkable band being made up of Kenny Davis on Bass, Tony Cintron on Drums, Ed Jackson on Tenor Sax, and (it has to be said: Amazing) Musical Director Richard Cummings at the Piano.  For one hour these beautiful artists engaged a sold-out nightclub with songs like “Jitterbug Waltz” (performed by Karrin), “Cash For Your Trash” (in Aisha’s incomparable hands), and “Black and Blue” (an evening highlight with Tyreek doing the honors), and although the entire evening was as palatable and pleasing as the previous Songbook Sundays performances, there was a special magic in the air when Mr. Cummings took off his red bowler (worn when playing the keys, only) to serve as pianist AND singer for “It’s a Sin To Tell A Lie” - the gentleman is something special, and he and the band brought down the house with this particular number.  

Review: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Stays Sweet At Dizzy's Club

One of the nicest things about Songbook Sundays (aside from everything happening on the stage) is looking around the room (the windows overlooking Central Park allow for a lot of light) to see how much the audience is enjoying the cabaret concert.  Every installment of the series this writer has attended has yielded heartwarming visions of patrons who love this music as much as Deb Winer, as much as the cast of artists performing, and as much as we, ourselves, love it.  And the knowledge of the shared experience and shared love sort of bonds us together for those sixty minutes that we are strangers in a club, listening, and loving.  The Fats Waller show was no exception to the observing experience - indeed, it was a little bit more than the previous shows because, as Deborah Grace Winer pointed out in her script, Fats Waller is all about joy.  The catalogue of songs presented this last weekend was pure joy, and that’s what the audience appeared to be feeling and, hopefully, that’s what everyone took with them, back into the summer night of Manhattan, which is why Winer and co. do these shows: to spread joy, and, that, they did and do.

Review: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Stays Sweet At Dizzy's Club

The next Songbook Sundays will be CAN’T HELP LOVIN’ Jerome Kern and will play August 13th and 5 pm and 7:30 pm.  Information and reservations are on the Dizzy’s Club website HERE.

Deborah Grace Winer has a website HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher; Visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.

Review: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Stays Sweet At Dizzy's Club

Review: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Stays Sweet At Dizzy's Club

Review: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Stays Sweet At Dizzy's Club

Review: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Stays Sweet At Dizzy's Club

Review: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Stays Sweet At Dizzy's Club Review: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Stays Sweet At Dizzy's Club

Review: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Stays Sweet At Dizzy's Club

Review: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Stays Sweet At Dizzy's Club Review: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Stays Sweet At Dizzy's Club

Review: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Stays Sweet At Dizzy's Club

Review: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Stays Sweet At Dizzy's Club

Review: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Stays Sweet At Dizzy's Club

Review: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Stays Sweet At Dizzy's Club

Review: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Stays Sweet At Dizzy's Club Review: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Stays Sweet At Dizzy's Club

Review: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Stays Sweet At Dizzy's Club

Review: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Stays Sweet At Dizzy's Club Review: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Stays Sweet At Dizzy's Club



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Mira Sorvino Shows Old Hollywood Luster In New Show Photo
Mira Sorvino Shows Old Hollywood Luster In New Show

Oscar Winning actress Mira Sorvino is playing a personal and pallatable cabaret act at The Carlyle through Saturday.

2
The Cockettes to Return to Joes Pub in September Photo
The Cockettes to Return to Joe's Pub in September

They're back! THE COCKETTES are back to NYC! JOE'S PUB AT THE PUBLIC THEATER, Saturday, Sept 9 at 9:30pm, 425 Lafayette St, New York.

3
Abraham Lim & ABRAHAM LIM & KPOP Cast Members to Star in LOVE SONGS FOR PRIDE at T Photo
Abraham Lim & ABRAHAM LIM & KPOP Cast Members to Star in LOVE SONGS FOR PRIDE at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present “Love Songs for Pride,” a special evening with Abraham Lim and several of his castmates of Broadway’s KPOP, onWednesday, June 21 at 7:00 PM.

4
David Francis Brings DAVID FRANCIS SINGS SONGS OF THE TWENTIES to Chelsea Table + Stage Photo
David Francis Brings DAVID FRANCIS SINGS SONGS OF THE TWENTIES to Chelsea Table + Stage

Chelsea Table + Stage Presents critically acclaimed West Coast singer, David Francis in his NY Debut with his tribute 'David Francis Sings Songs of the Twenties.” The performance is on July 28th at 7:30 pm.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

Photos: HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD! Debuts At Birdland TheaterPhotos: HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD! Debuts At Birdland Theater
Review: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Stays Sweet At Dizzy's ClubReview: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Stays Sweet At Dizzy's Club
Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old FriendsPhotos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends
Jeremy Jordan's AGE OF MADNESS Band To Release Debut Album MERCY On June 16thJeremy Jordan's AGE OF MADNESS Band To Release Debut Album MERCY On June 16th

Videos

Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

Recommended For You