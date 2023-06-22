Review: MEGAN HILTY Makes Magic at Café Carlyle

Megan Hilty shares special songs of her roles and her life in the classic venue, Café Carlyle.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Review: MIRA SORVINO Shines A Light Throughout Café Carlyle Photo 1 Mira Sorvino Shows Old Hollywood Luster In New Show
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 2 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Review: JOE ICONIS & FAMILY at 54/Below An Evening For Everyone Photo 3 Joe Iconis & Family A Most Happy Reunion
Photos: HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD! Debuts At Birdland Theater Photo 4 Huzzah for HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD!

Review: MEGAN HILTY Makes Magic at Café Carlyle

Megan Hilty’s brilliant career follows the arc of many of the incredible women she has had the privilege to portray. It’s unique and awe-inspiring. To put it quickly, she’s gone from Marilyn Monroe to Patsy Cline to Dolly Parton and to a role both Monroe and Carol Channing once played. From tv to stage to film to stage. In reality, things were not exactly in that order, and, yet, between just four songs, she’d have you believing you were watching any one of those four leading ladies. For this self-described, tried-and-true Northeastern girl from Seattle, one thing remains beyond clear about Hilty: she has a knack for this. It’s almost a gimmick how incredibly she drops into character from song to song. Sure, there are many talented singers who can copy a voice, but it’s as if Hilty's entire being changes, with the way she gestures, inviting the audience to keep their eyes peeled and ears open for who she’ll become next. In between these many moments recalling her star turns, however, we were brought a little closer to the most important aspects of Hilty. As is characteristic of the close quarters and intimate lighting of the fabulous Café Carlyle, Hilty revealed more of herself and who she was underneath the parts she has played, with joy, than anything else.

Of the role that she is best known for, it is hard to say. As she spun the web, sharing the tale of her interconnected career, from one show to the next, it appeared that each audience member had taken a unique journey to the magnetic starlet’s performance. Megan began with the story of the hit show, Smash, which was a brilliant TV program about the behind-the-scenes journey of winning the part of Marilyn Monroe for a Broadway musical. Her wonderful voice easily rose and fell with the lyrics she sang in the show, “I started as a rover, and then victory was mine, I thought the race was over, but they just keep moving the line,” like driving smooth-paved roads over sun-kissed hills rolling into the distance. It’s easy to see, with the crispness and clarity of her voice, why she’d make an easy choice for joining a cast that involves singing. However, the musical cabaret wasn’t just about Megan Hilty. The Tony Award nominee took ample amount of time to praise her band-mates: grammy-nominated pianist, Matt Cusson, bassist Dennis Michael Keefe, drummer Jack Dubeau, and, of course, guitarist and husband Brian Gallagher. A lot of the show, between the glam of her roles, was about the love that those two had shared, and the family they had successfully built together while journeying between productions. Their beautiful duet of “You and Me on the Rock,” singing of houses on frozen ponds and diagonal lines on rolled-out lawns, closed the first third of the show with a sense of peace and serenity.

Hilty also pointed out that she was often cast as talented southern women, specifically Cline and Parton. Jumping at the chance to play Cline, she brought one of my favorite performances of the evening into the show with terrific depth and moving volume, with her performance of “Crazy,” written by Willie Nelson but made famous by Cline. The lines “crazy for feeling so blue” and “crazy for thinking my love could hold you” were especially wistful and captured the audience's hearts, while the pianist and guitarist traded pretty solos, like we had found our way into a jazz club. Megan followed this with stories of how starstruck she was to work with Dolly Parton on the musical, 9 to 5, sharing how she first heard the singer’s personal anthem, “Backwoods Barbie,” with just the two of them in a dressing room. Hilty, too, though from a different background, could use the line, “Don’t judge me by my cover, because I’m a real good book,” as much of the show focused on the depth of her life, as much as the depth of her voice. For example, she spent countless minutes, as the audience was held breathless, listening to the tragedy that had befallen her family this year, and how singing at the Memorial Day concert, she found new wonder in the song, “I’ll be Seeing You.” It may have been the single most impressive song of the evening, and it was the one that was most distinctly personal, as the lines, “I’ll be seeing you in all the old familiar places that this heart of mine embraces” took on new meaning.

There were a smattering of other songs that told the tale of Hilty, as much as her life in show biz. Songs like “What a Guy,” “Walking after Midnight,” and “That’s Life” demonstrated that there was more to her than just the woman many of us had seen on screen. Cossan’s performance, sharing the duet with her, showed why he was grammy-nominated, as the two reprised an arrangement completed for that show, Smash, bringing us back to where we had started: Monroe. Hilty left us with a song from another show that touched Marilyn’s life, Gentleman Prefer Blondes, which she performed at City Center’s Encores! series, ultimately connecting the dots back to Monroe and Hilty’s various journeys from stage to screen, all the while sharing the strength of her character that made her an easy choice to represent so many wonderful women.

Megan Hilty will conclude her run at The Carlyle on June 24th.  For information on the remaining performances visit the Carlyle website Click Here

Follow Megan Hilty on Instagram HERE.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Natalie Joy Johnson to Present MISS NATALIES SUMMERTIME SPECTACULAR at The Green Room 42 Photo
Natalie Joy Johnson to Present MISS NATALIE'S SUMMERTIME SPECTACULAR at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Natalie Joy Johnson in “Miss Natalie’s Summertime Spectacular” on Friday, June 30 at 9:30 PM.

2
10 Robbie Rozelle Videos To Tide Us Over TIl BRING ME GIANTS Photo
10 Robbie Rozelle Videos To Tide Us Over TIl BRING ME GIANTS

BRING ME GIANTS will bring Robbie Rozelle, Liz Callaway, Mauricio Martinez, and a whole slew of great talent to the Birdland Theater stage on June 29th at 8:30 pm.

3
DOWN A YELLOW BRICK ROAD Returns to Dont Tell Mama Next Month Photo
DOWN A YELLOW BRICK ROAD Returns to Don't Tell Mama Next Month

 Philadelphia cabaret performer Tyler Houchins has announced a reprise of his NYC debut solo performance, Down A Yellow Brick Road, celebrating the legendary actress and vocalist Judy Garland, Friday, July 14th and Friday, July 21st  at 7:00 p.m at Don’t Tell Mama NYC.

4
Natalie Douglas JUNETEENTH JUBILEE Inspires And Informs Photo
Natalie Douglas JUNETEENTH JUBILEE Inspires And Informs

The performer's fiery personality brought the audience to tears and later to their feet as they sang and clapped along.

From This Author - Chris Struck

Novelist, Christopher M. Struck's (aka Chris Struck, C. M. Struck) can often be found reviewing and interviewing for Broadway World.His 3 novels are available on Amazon and B&N among... (read more about this author)

Review: Natalie Douglas's Passion Infects During Her JUNETEENTH JUBILEE at Birdland Jazz ClubReview: Natalie Douglas's Passion Infects During Her JUNETEENTH JUBILEE at Birdland Jazz Club
Review: MIRA SORVINO Shines A Light Throughout Café CarlyleReview: MIRA SORVINO Shines A Light Throughout Café Carlyle
Review: Michael Kirk Lane Struts his Stuff in WHATEVER I FEEL at Chelsea Table and StageReview: Michael Kirk Lane Struts his Stuff in WHATEVER I FEEL at Chelsea Table and Stage
Storm Large, Marc Cherry, And Michael Feinstein Headline JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY At BirdlandStorm Large, Marc Cherry, And Michael Feinstein Headline JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY At Birdland

Videos

Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love Video Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love
Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover Video
Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover
Brian Stokes Mitchell Reflects on His 19-Year Chairmanship of the Entertainment Community Fund  Video
Brian Stokes Mitchell Reflects on His 19-Year Chairmanship of the Entertainment Community Fund 
Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR US Video
Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR US
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You