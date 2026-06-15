Review: Inside Gov Ball Day Three at Flushing Meadows Corona Park

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Now waking up to bright skies after a night of rain, it was time for Day 3 of Gov Ball. The final day came with a stacked lineup, featuring artists like A$AP Rocky, Jennie, Slayyyter, Dominic Fike, and more, making it a strong close to an already packed weekend.

At 12:30 p.m., Lexa Gates was the first artist I saw on the main stage for the day. This New York native singer and rapper was performing at her first-ever Gov Ball, but you wouldn’t have known it from the way she carried herself. She performed with the confidence of someone who has done this a hundred times, delivering a steady flow while still taking time to engage with the audience and bring them into the set.

Up next was Rachel Chinouriri at 1:00 p.m., who came out like a literal ray of sunshine. The English singer-songwriter brought a bright, cheerful energy that immediately drew the crowd in, with fans jumping up and down and singing along. Midway through her set, she debuted an unreleased song called “AAAHHH!!!,” which felt like the perfect crash-out anthem while still keeping an upbeat tone. Her set was full of joy and easily one of the most feel-good moments of the day.

1:45 p.m. was supposed to be the start of Slayyyter’s set, but a brief storm with rain, lightning, and intense winds caused a delay. Once things cleared and she returned at 2:05 p.m., the energy picked right back up. Much of her set pulled from her album “WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA,” with visuals and staging that matched the bold, high-energy tone of the music. “DANCE...” was clearly the moment everyone was waiting for, and once it started, the entire crowd jumped and screamed along. Her set fully leaned into her identity as a pop star, showing off a level of confidence and presence that made it clear she’s someone to watch.

At 2:30 p.m., Japanese Breakfast took the stage with a more grounded, indie sound that shifted the energy once again starting with “Paprika”. Performing while pregnant is not something that is easy for most people, but Japanese Breakfast still felt completely at ease throughout her set. The set felt atmospheric and intentional, giving the crowd a moment to settle into something more reflective while still staying fully engaged.

By 3:15 p.m., Holly Humberstone brought a more intimate, emotional tone to the day. The British singer began her set on guitar, which made everything feel more grounded and directly connected to her as an artist. There was a quiet focus to her performance that pulled the crowd in rather than trying to overwhelm them. Songs like “Drive” and “Cruel World” stood out as highlights, both leaning into that raw, reflective energy she does so well. Her vocals carried a softness that still held weight, allowing the emotion of each song to land clearly. It was a slower moment in the lineup, but one that felt necessary, giving the audience space to sit with the music and connect in a different way.

Geese hit the stage at 4:45 p.m., bringing the energy back up with a gritty, rock-driven performance. The four-person band consisting of Cameron Winter, Emily Green, Dominic DiGesu and Max Bassin were one of the most anticipated sets of the weekend was the hometown band continued a major run off the back of Getting Killed. Their set leaned heavily into the album, with songs like “Cobra,” “Husbands,”and “Au Pays du Cocaine,” alongside cuts from 3D Country including “2122” and “Cowboy Nudes,” Cameron Winter’s vocals were a clear standout, shifting between softer, almost murmured delivery and sudden explosive screams, while the band stayed intentionally rough around the edges but tightly controlled. They opened with “Husbands,” immediately setting that unpredictable tone, and closed with “Trinidad,” which let fans screaming every word back.

6:15 brought out Dominic Fike who delivered one of the more unpredictable and “cool guy” sets of the day, moving through a laid-back but confident performance style that felt effortless from the start. He kicked things off with razor-edged versions of songs like “How Much Is Weed” and “Misses,” immediately locking into a loose, off-the-cuff energy while still keeping the crowd fully engaged. Midway through the set, he surprised fans with the live debut of a forthcoming track titled “AI,” adding a moment that felt spontaneous and unpolished in the best way. At one point he even admitted to being a little nervous on stage, which only added to the charm of his delivery rather than taking away from it. The set closed with “Mama’s Boy,” before he raced across the stage and ended things by stripping down to his boxers, fully leaning into that chaotic, unbothered energy that defined the entire performance.

By 7:45 p.m., K-pop superstar, main rapper of Blackpink and soloist icon, Jennie came to her Snapchat stage headline spot. Kicking the set off in typical Jennie fashion with “Filter” Jennie and her extremely talented back up dances brought the energy with full rapping dancing and running around and sliding on the set that was built for. Toward the beginning we got the iconic title track “Mantra” which had the audience screaming along especially with the added dance break after the song. Throughout the show she also performed several solo versions of her recent iconic features including “One of Your Girls” by the Weekend, “Dracula” by Tame Impala, and “ExtraL” which she sang with Doechii. Jennie also took the audience by surprise by debuting not just one but three brand new tracks, “Lock It Down,” “Heaven,” and “little less.” She ended the set with “Like JENNIE,” a track that no Jennie performance could ever be complete without.

Closing out the night at 8:45 p.m. was A$AP Rocky, whose headline set began 20 minutes late and ended abruptly due to the NYC curfew, but still delivered a full-scale production from his Don’ Be Dumb tour. The stage was massive, filled with flames, dancers, and oversized set pieces that kept the energy constantly moving. Despite the delays, the crowd stayed locked in, feeding Rocky’s performance with the same intensity he brought to the stage. The setlist blended new tracks like “STOLE YA FLOW,” “HELICOPTER,” and “PUNK ROCKY” with classics including “Purple Swag,” “Peso,” “LVL,” and “Fashion Killa.” He also brought out Tokischa for the live debut of “FLACKITO JODYE,” adding a surprise highlight to the night. Even with the abrupt cutoff, the set still landed as a high-energy, chaotic, and fittingly massive end to the festival weekend.

Day 3 felt like a strong and fitting end to the weekend, balancing new discoveries with major headliners and giving the festival a final push of energy before it all came to a close.

Photos Courtesy of The Governors Ball & Photographers, Rich Fury, Ismael Quintanilla III, Paggie Warton, Charles Reagan, Maggie London, E The Visionary, & Roger Ho.

Learn more about Governor's Ball and where to follow them to get tickets for next year's festival on their website at www.governorsballmusicfestival.com

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