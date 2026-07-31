Photos: Linda Eder Returns to 54 Below

Linda Eder recently returned to 54 Below for a concert on July 29. BroadwayWorld was there for the performance, and you can check out photos of Eder below!

After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below welcomed the songstress back to the stage for a special performance. This performance was music directed by Keith Cotton. Two more performances will take place on September 23 and 27 2026.

Born in Tucson, Arizona, and raised in Brainerd, Minnesota, Linda Eder began her singing career after high school, performing throughout Minnesota before landing a job at Harrah’s Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. In 1987, she appeared on “Star Search,” winning for a record 12 consecutive weeks and attracting the attention of audiences and record companies.

Eder began her recording career with her self-titled debut album in 1991 and released two additional solo albums before making her Broadway debut in “Jekyll & Hyde” in 1997. She played Lucy from April 28, 1997, performing the songs “Someone Like You” and “A New Life.” Her performance earned her a Drama Desk nomination.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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