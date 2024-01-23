Review: GUNHILD CARLING AND FAMILY Entertain The Crowd At Birdland

Multiple instruments, juggling, tap-dancing - you name it, the Carlings can do it!

By: Jan. 23, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Video: Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee Photo 2 Video: Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Review: OUR SINATRA: A MUSICAL CELEBRATION at Birdland Salutes the Legendary Singer Photo 4 Review: OUR SINATRA: A MUSICAL CELEBRATION at Birdland Salutes the Legendary Singer

Review: GUNHILD CARLING AND FAMILY Entertain The Crowd At Birdland

Seeing Swedish jazz star Gunhild Carling on January 18th, 2024 at Birdland Jazz Club was a treat for this reviewer. Carling is the consummate performer, knowing exactly how to work a crowd and get the room swinging.

Joining Carling on stage was her daughter Idun on trombone and vocals, her brother Max on clarinet, her mother Aina on banjo, her other brother Ulf on drums, New York's own David Budway on piano and David Ostwald on tuba, plus a special appearance by Carling’s adorable 4-year-old nephew, Gustav.

Entering the house and winding their way through the crowd adorned in sequins a la New Orleans Mardi Gras, the band took to the stage to deliver Louis Armstrong’s "Big Butter and Egg Man" before Carling and her daughter Idun performed sweet vocal harmonies during “My Sin Was Loving You.”

A high energy rendition of "Fidgety Feet" gave pianist David Budway a chance to shine with a delectable, upbeat solo before throwing to drummer Ulf who delivered a powerful drum solo. Then some of the family swapped instruments, with Carling picking up Idun’s trombone and Idun picking up one of Carling’s three trumpets for “Just a Closer Walk.” Another instrument swap had Carling heading to the drum set, brother Ulf picking up a trumpet and daughter Idun stepped up to the mic for an energetic rendition of “It Don’t Mean A Thing” with some of the best scatting I’ve heard in a while!

Review: GUNHILD CARLING AND FAMILY Entertain The Crowd At Birdland
Carling playing one of a multitude of instruments

Carling then surprised the crowd by picking up what she called her “medieval recorder” and playing the bossa nova-infused “The Girl From Ipanema”, with Idun’s smooth vocals making a perfect pairing.

After sitting on stage looking somewhat bored, Carling’s 4-year-old nephew was invited center stage to perform his balancing act, which Carling said he had performed on Sweden’s Got Talent. The cute-as-a-button kid proceeded to climb onto three chairs stacked on top of each other and showed off his balancing skills. The audience cheered excitedly as the youngster ran back to his spot next to his father’s drum set wearing a giant grin.

Review: GUNHILD CARLING AND FAMILY Entertain The Crowd At Birdland
Four year old Gustav Carling performs his chair balancing act

The tricks didn’t stop there – brother Max put down his clarinet and started juggling while Carling put on her tap shoes and then hit the stage to wow the crowd with her fancy footwork. That was before she performed her world record breaking trick of playing three trumpets at the same time. Yes, you read right. She plays THREE trumpets simultaneously! (See cover photo.)

And just when you thought Carling couldn’t possibly pull out another instrument, she revealed her BAGPIPES! Believe me when I say, hearing the blues being played on bagpipes is the one thing you’ve been missing all your life.  It was a crowd-pleaser moment, one for the books.

Carling and her family All Stars were an absolute hit, and next time they’re in New York, I highly recommend you check them out.

For more on Gunhild Carling head to: https://www.gunhildcarling.net/

Photo Credit: BWW-Staff



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Michael Musto, Kevin Aviance & More to Join CANDIED CAMERA LIVE! La MaMa Photo
Michael Musto, Kevin Aviance & More to Join CANDIED CAMERA LIVE! La MaMa

La MaMa will present “Candied Camera LIVE!” – Nora Burns’ tongue-in-chic variety show (think “The Comeback” meets Spinal Tap) with guests, monologues, a multi-media mix of video clips and, of course, go-go boys.

2
Joanne Trattoria to Present DRAG ME TO JOANNES Speakeasy Drag Show Hosted by Jupiter Genes Photo
Joanne Trattoria to Present DRAG ME TO JOANNE'S Speakeasy Drag Show Hosted by Jupiter Genesis

Joanne Trattoria presents 'Drag Me to Joanne's,' a free weekly speakeasy drag show hosted by Jupiter Genesis with special guests every Wednesday. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
54 Below to Celebrate Valentines Day With Countess Luann, Alton Fitzgerald White & Mor Photo
54 Below to Celebrate Valentine's Day With Countess Luann, Alton Fitzgerald White & More

Celebrate Valentine's Day at 54 Below with Countess Luann, Alton Fitzgerald White, A Broadway Valentine's Day, and more! Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Interview: Kim David Smith Dishes on MORE MOSTLY MARLENE at Joes Pub Photo
Interview: Kim David Smith Dishes on MORE MOSTLY MARLENE at Joe's Pub

Kim David Smith talks about the inspiration behind his new solo show MORE MOSTLY MARLENE, which will play February 6th at Joe's Pub, a light-hearted and joke-filled tribute to Marlene Dietrich, Sally Bowles from Cabaret, Kylie Minogue and more.

From This Author - Analisa Bell

ANALISA BELL was born and raised in Perth, the most isolated city in Australia. After high school, she auditioned and gained entry to the prestigious Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts wher... (read more about this author)

Review: Eden Casteel Reveals Her Big Voice And Heart In KAHN ARTIST: MADELINE AND MEReview: Eden Casteel Reveals Her Big Voice And Heart In KAHN ARTIST: MADELINE AND ME
Review: A Tasty TGR42 Double Header - KEVIN ON THE KEYS And The AUSTRALIAN THEATRE FESTIVAL NYC'S CABARETReview: A Tasty TGR42 Double Header - KEVIN ON THE KEYS And The AUSTRALIAN THEATRE FESTIVAL NYC'S CABARET
Review: JOHN LLOYD YOUNG'S BROADWAY Will Make You Fall In Love With Him At 54 BelowReview: JOHN LLOYD YOUNG'S BROADWAY Will Make You Fall In Love With Him At 54 Below
Review: LYNDA RODOLITZ MAKES ART Indeed at Don't Tell MamaReview: LYNDA RODOLITZ MAKES ART Indeed at Don't Tell Mama

Videos

Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Video
Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
HAMILTON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Recommended For You