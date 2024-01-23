Review: GUNHILD CARLING AND FAMILY Entertain The Crowd At Birdland

Seeing Swedish jazz star Gunhild Carling on January 18th, 2024 at Birdland Jazz Club was a treat for this reviewer. Carling is the consummate performer, knowing exactly how to work a crowd and get the room swinging.

Joining Carling on stage was her daughter Idun on trombone and vocals, her brother Max on clarinet, her mother Aina on banjo, her other brother Ulf on drums, New York's own David Budway on piano and David Ostwald on tuba, plus a special appearance by Carling’s adorable 4-year-old nephew, Gustav.

Entering the house and winding their way through the crowd adorned in sequins a la New Orleans Mardi Gras, the band took to the stage to deliver Louis Armstrong’s "Big Butter and Egg Man" before Carling and her daughter Idun performed sweet vocal harmonies during “My Sin Was Loving You.”

A high energy rendition of "Fidgety Feet" gave pianist David Budway a chance to shine with a delectable, upbeat solo before throwing to drummer Ulf who delivered a powerful drum solo. Then some of the family swapped instruments, with Carling picking up Idun’s trombone and Idun picking up one of Carling’s three trumpets for “Just a Closer Walk.” Another instrument swap had Carling heading to the drum set, brother Ulf picking up a trumpet and daughter Idun stepped up to the mic for an energetic rendition of “It Don’t Mean A Thing” with some of the best scatting I’ve heard in a while!

Carling playing one of a multitude of instruments

Carling then surprised the crowd by picking up what she called her “medieval recorder” and playing the bossa nova-infused “The Girl From Ipanema”, with Idun’s smooth vocals making a perfect pairing.

After sitting on stage looking somewhat bored, Carling’s 4-year-old nephew was invited center stage to perform his balancing act, which Carling said he had performed on Sweden’s Got Talent. The cute-as-a-button kid proceeded to climb onto three chairs stacked on top of each other and showed off his balancing skills. The audience cheered excitedly as the youngster ran back to his spot next to his father’s drum set wearing a giant grin.

Four year old Gustav Carling performs his chair balancing act

The tricks didn’t stop there – brother Max put down his clarinet and started juggling while Carling put on her tap shoes and then hit the stage to wow the crowd with her fancy footwork. That was before she performed her world record breaking trick of playing three trumpets at the same time. Yes, you read right. She plays THREE trumpets simultaneously! (See cover photo.)

And just when you thought Carling couldn’t possibly pull out another instrument, she revealed her BAGPIPES! Believe me when I say, hearing the blues being played on bagpipes is the one thing you’ve been missing all your life. It was a crowd-pleaser moment, one for the books.

Carling and her family All Stars were an absolute hit, and next time they’re in New York, I highly recommend you check them out.

For more on Gunhild Carling head to: https://www.gunhildcarling.net/