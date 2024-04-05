Review: Can Yasar Brings a Delectable TURKISH RHAPSODY to Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dressed in a bedazzled suit reminiscent of Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” outfit at this year’s Oscars, Can Yasar (Can is pronounced Jahn, or “John” when anglicized) opened the show with a few reverb-heavy lines of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody", before launching into a rousing rendition of Madonna’s “American Life.”

If you haven’t guessed, the talented performer is from Turkey, and has carved out a life for himself in the US. This reviewer could relate to the expat experience on a number of levels, from applying for visas to living a life away from family (and having said family ask, “When are you coming back?”), and Yasar took the audience on the journey with him through an eclectic collection of songs and stories.

From a clever parody of Maria from West Side Story entitled “Muhammed” (as sung: the most controversial name you ever heard) to an endearing version of Mann & Weil’s “Make Your Own Music” with the wonderful Tracy Stark on back-up vocals and keys, Yasar held the audience captive with his storytelling.

Lines from "Bohemian Rhapsody" were sung throughout the show, almost as if Yasar were weaving a tapestry, or magic carpet. His heart-wrenching rendition of Bock & Harnick’s “Far From the Home I Love” may have brought a tear to the eye of this reviewer, as did some of Yasar’s funny and poignant originals, such as “Turkish Delight” (about his conquests as a gay man) and the tender “When I Was…”

Next, Yasar invited his partner (they've been in a loving relationship for the past two years), Daniel Shevlin (of the string quartet Well Strung) to the stage, and the two performed a hilarious version of Shaiman and Wittman’s “Let Me Be Your Star.”

Other highlights included a gorgeous rendition of Kooman and Diamond’s “Lost in the Waves,” a laugh out loud story about his circumcision at age 7 (yes, you read right), which fed seamlessly into a brassy “Don’t Rain on My Parade." Also highly enjoyable was a slow and steady version of Radiohead’s “Creep,” and when he embraced his Turkish heritage by singing the Lopez’ “Let It Go” in his mother tongue.

Joined at the end by a fellow “Mama’s Next Big Act” competitor, the lovely Marcia Roney, the two sang another Yasar original entitled, “Only Place I Belong” to round out the show. Shout out must also go to multiple MAC Award winner Matt Scharfglass on bass, and Don Kelly on drums for the added pizzazz throughout the show. Masterfully directed by Lennie Watts, this Turkish Rhapsody was a delight!

For more shows at Don’t Tell Mama, click here