Sarah Goodman to Make Laurie Beechman Theatre Debut With GAY GASP!
The performance will take place on Saturday, October 17, 2026.
Sarah Goodman, Lesbian Thespian, will make her Laurie Beechman Theatre debut with GAY GASP!, a Halloween-themed cabaret featuring showtunes, spooky tunes, GAY GHOSTS, and rhinestones.
This marks the third installment of Lesbian Thespian. Sarah has also performed in Sapphic Broadway and Sondheim Unplugged at 54 Below, as well as the 24K Holiday Soiree at Chelsea Table + Stage.
Julianne B. Merrill serves as Music Director and pianist for the evening. The performance will take place on Saturday, October 17, 2026, 9:30 PM | Doors at 9:00 PM. Tickets: $27.
About Sarah Goodman
SARAH GOODMAN (she/her) is a multi-hyphenate creative, performer, and sound & projection designer originally from Chicago. MA in Creative Media and Technology, Berklee NYC. She made her solo cabaret debut at 54 Below in her show, Sarah Goodman: Lesbian Thespian. She has also performed in Sapphic Broadway, Sondheim Unplugged, 54 Does 54, and GOOD SHOW!. In addition to performing, Sarah has worked as a sound designer in regional theatre and Off-Broadway. @soundsgoodsarahg
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