​Sarah Goodman to Make Laurie Beechman Theatre Debut With GAY GASP!

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​Sarah Goodman, Lesbian Thespian, will make her Laurie Beechman Theatre debut with GAY GASP!, a Halloween-themed cabaret featuring showtunes, spooky tunes, GAY GHOSTS, and rhinestones.

This marks the third installment of Lesbian Thespian. Sarah has also performed in Sapphic Broadway and Sondheim Unplugged at 54 Below, as well as the 24K Holiday Soiree at Chelsea Table + Stage.

Julianne B. Merrill serves as Music Director and pianist for the evening. The performance will take place on Saturday, October 17, 2026, 9:30 PM | Doors at 9:00 PM. Tickets: $27.

About Sarah Goodman

SARAH GOODMAN (she/her) is a multi-hyphenate creative, performer, and sound & projection designer originally from Chicago. MA in Creative Media and Technology, Berklee NYC. She made her solo cabaret debut at 54 Below in her show, Sarah Goodman: Lesbian Thespian. She has also performed in Sapphic Broadway, Sondheim Unplugged, 54 Does 54, and GOOD SHOW!. In addition to performing, Sarah has worked as a sound designer in regional theatre and Off-Broadway. @soundsgoodsarahg

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 11 Hrs 04 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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