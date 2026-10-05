Review: Brian J. Nash Nails the Assignment of Elton John & Billy Joel at Green Room 42
The bottom line is that Mr. Nash “is” music. His body language and connection to the piano are wild to watch and the guy’s got “moves.” He also loves every minute of what he’s doing.
Last night on Sunday October 4, Brian J. Nash put on a show that could have played to a full house at Radio City Music Hall and satisfied every single person present. At Midtown’s Green Room 42, he held a rapt audience in the palm of his hand for the entire 80 minutes and proved to be a real “showman.” The bottom line is that Mr. Nash “is” music. His body language and connection to the piano are wild to watch and the guy’s got “moves.” He also loves every minute of what he’s doing.
Nash has arranged, MDd and played for so many popular artists that I wouldn’t do justice to a partial listing, but he is also considered to be part “Broadway Baby,” having worked with the likes of Jennifer Holliday, Shoshanah Bean, Deborah Cox, Laura Benanti and Audra McDonald among them. He travels the world and chases the music. You can follow his adventures on social media and he is quite committed to his goals and is charming and funny. This encore engagement of the gamely titled Blue Jean Baby Grand: An Elton John/Billy Joel Mixtape was, quite simply, a knockout, after selling out back in July. With one of the greatest bands I’ve ever seen or heard, this performer tore up the music of Elton John and Billy Joel. It was a musical education, with some great photos and an adoring attitude for his heroes, having played many of their songs over his 19 and ½ years spent in piano bars. His stories of discovery go back to his youth, when his voice changed and he could no longer sing “On My Own” from LES MISÉRABLES (in the original key) and he discovered the song “Daniel.” The show soared and soared and soared and the chemistry between the “boss man” and his musicians was built on love, respect and talent. Crazy talent. The pacing and running order of the song list was diabolical. No exaggeration. One of the reasons Eda and I were able to see it was because in July the video they filmed didn’t work, so this was a “take two” of sorts and, if tonight was captured, it will be something to behold. Bravo to all and if you see Brian J. Nash advertised to appear anywhere near where you are, RUN! You’ll thank me.
Visit https://www.brianjnash.com/bio to learn where to follow the singer.
Find more shows at the Green Room 42 on their website.
Carlos Clemenz
Andrew Lippa & friends
Eda Sorokoff & Carlos Clemenz
Carlos Clemenz, Stephen Sorokoff, Brian J. Nash
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