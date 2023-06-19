Review: BOY BAND BRUNCH Sells Out City Winery Debut

The little boy group that could continues its ride on the success train.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Review: MIRA SORVINO Shines A Light Throughout Café Carlyle Photo 1 Mira Sorvino Shows Old Hollywood Luster In New Show
Review: JOE ICONIS & FAMILY at 54/Below An Evening For Everyone Photo 2 Joe Iconis & Family A Most Happy Reunion
Review: AN EVENING WITH L MORGAN LEE Charms Charming Audience at Newman Mills Theater Photo 3 L Morgan Lee Stands Strong Center Stage
Photos: HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD! Debuts At Birdland Theater Photo 4 Huzzah for HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD!

Review: BOY BAND BRUNCH Sells Out City Winery Debut

Do you know what people love?  People love a Boy Band.  Nothing could have been made more apparent than when Travis Nesbitt (The Boy Next Door) asked the SOLD OUT house at City Winery on Saturday, June 17th, who was at their first Boy Band Project show.  More than half the house raised their hands and cheered.  Then they spent the next eighty minutes continuing to cheer, to sing along, to film with their phones, and to have, just, a rockin’ good time with THE BOY BAND PROJECT.  

Review: BOY BAND BRUNCH Sells Out City Winery Debut

The Boy Band Project is a phenomenon, and they have been being a phenomenon for about five years (this was discussed during their performance), and it’s pretty amazing that this interesting idea that Nesbitt had, designed to create work for him and his other buddies from Broadway, between shows, should have become such a phenomenon.  It isn’t every day of the week that a cover band takes off to this level, and, at its purest jumping-off place, the Boy Band Project is a cover band.  But the truth is that they’re something more.  The gentlemen have created a kind of a play, a skit, if you will, in which they are making a joke - they are making a joke about the genre, about the fans, about themselves, and about the boys they are spoofing.  But they make the joke.  And the audience is in on the joke.  There is tongue-in-cheek teasing in the form of dance moves, nicknames (The Sporty One, The Bad Boy, The Sensitive One), and playful banter with audience members.  The laughs abound and they are all around, and everyone at the Boy Band Brunch is there for the laughs.  

They are also there for the music.

Review: BOY BAND BRUNCH Sells Out City Winery Debut

Broadway World Cabaret has been covering The Boy Band Project since August of 2019 when this writer took over as editor of the page.  Our team has been a staunch supporter of the BBP organization, believing that what they have created is marketable, palatable, and downright genius because it is based, at its core, on two very important foundations:  the public’s love of boy bands, and the unquestionable talent of THIS boy band.  The men of The Boy Band Project are unfathomably talented.  They all dance, they all sing (their faces off), they all charm with their looks and their ability at crowd work, they all work well together professionally, and they are all good enough actors to know that the joke only works if it is played sincerely, without coy disguise.  Each show that they do (with a rotating cast of men) is built around the vocal production, which is never anything less than perfect.  Once those perfect vocals are in place, the rest is easy.  Dance and dance well, love your audience til they are screaming with laughter in between bouts of singing along, and be a good team member, and, that, they do.  That is probably why The Boy Band Project has become such a strong entity within the industry that Nesbitt created The Girl Band Project, a new group that will play City Winery next month, featuring the boys’ female counterparts in their tribute to the Girls of music.  It’s an impressive dynasty that Nesbitt is building, and, clearly, one that the people love.  Do you know how hard it is to fill City Winery?  It’s a big room but this is a big act, and these gents have what it takes, obviously, given the two rousing standing ovations that Travis, Jesse Corbin (The Bad Boy), Jesse JP Johnson (The Sensitive One), and Chris Messina (The Sporty One) received at the end of their performance, each one definitely well-earned.

Review: BOY BAND BRUNCH Sells Out City Winery Debut

The Boy Band Project will be back at City Winery in August and the Girl Band Project will play the venue in July.  Get information and reservations by visiting the City Winery website HERE.

The Boy Band Project has Instagram HERE and Linktree HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher; visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.

Review: BOY BAND BRUNCH Sells Out City Winery Debut

Review: BOY BAND BRUNCH Sells Out City Winery Debut

Review: BOY BAND BRUNCH Sells Out City Winery Debut

Review: BOY BAND BRUNCH Sells Out City Winery Debut

Review: BOY BAND BRUNCH Sells Out City Winery Debut

Review: BOY BAND BRUNCH Sells Out City Winery Debut

Review: BOY BAND BRUNCH Sells Out City Winery Debut

Review: BOY BAND BRUNCH Sells Out City Winery Debut

Review: BOY BAND BRUNCH Sells Out City Winery Debut

Review: BOY BAND BRUNCH Sells Out City Winery Debut

Review: BOY BAND BRUNCH Sells Out City Winery Debut

Review: BOY BAND BRUNCH Sells Out City Winery Debut

Review: BOY BAND BRUNCH Sells Out City Winery Debut

Review: BOY BAND BRUNCH Sells Out City Winery Debut

Review: BOY BAND BRUNCH Sells Out City Winery Debut

Review: BOY BAND BRUNCH Sells Out City Winery Debut

Review: BOY BAND BRUNCH Sells Out City Winery Debut

Review: BOY BAND BRUNCH Sells Out City Winery Debut

Review: BOY BAND BRUNCH Sells Out City Winery Debut

Review: BOY BAND BRUNCH Sells Out City Winery Debut

Review: BOY BAND BRUNCH Sells Out City Winery Debut



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Verse Intro Cabaret to Celebrate Pride With New Works By Mika Kauffman and Durra Leung Photo
Verse Intro Cabaret to Celebrate Pride With New Works By Mika Kauffman and Durra Leung

VERSE INTRO CABARET, hosted by Andi Lee Carter and Briana Harris, is a series that peels back the curtain on the work of up-and-coming musical theatre writers to give you an inside look! Each month, they'll treat you to a sneak peek of new songs by two of New York's hottest composer-lyricists.

2
Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra, Wagner High School Jazz Orchestra, and More to Play Birdla Photo
Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra, Wagner High School Jazz Orchestra, and More to Play Birdland This Month

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced all jazz programming June 19 through July 2.

3
Leslie Carrara-Rudolph Makes Joyful BIZARRE BRUNCH Return Photo
Leslie Carrara-Rudolph Makes Joyful BIZARRE BRUNCH Return

This ol’ city needs Leslie Carrara-Rudolph and her BIZARRE BRUNCH now more than ever and some smart club needs to install her permanently for the breakfast with booze crowd

4
Staff Of The Drama Book Shop to Present DRAMA @ MAMA: PRIDE Photo
Staff Of The Drama Book Shop to Present DRAMA @ MAMA: PRIDE

The talented staff of The Drama Book Shop are back on Sunday, June 25th to bring queer joy and bangin' showtunes to Don't Tell Mama! Drama @ Mama: Pride will feature performances of songs from your favorite shows, including La Cage aux Folles, Dogfight, The Prom, and more!

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

Review: Janine LaManna Owns The Stage In BLACK & GOLD at The Green Room 42Review: Janine LaManna Owns The Stage In BLACK & GOLD at The Green Room 42
Photos: HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD! Debuts At Birdland TheaterPhotos: HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD! Debuts At Birdland Theater
Review: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Stays Sweet At Dizzy's ClubReview: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Stays Sweet At Dizzy's Club
Photos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old FriendsPhotos: June 13th Performance of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Welcomes Some Old Friends

Videos

Video: First Look at Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park in CABARET Video Video: First Look at Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park in CABARET
Watch Miranda, Kander, and More Discuss NEW YORK, NEW YORK's Story and Score Video
Watch Miranda, Kander, and More Discuss NEW YORK, NEW YORK's Story and Score
Mykal Kilgore Performs the BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Finale in Rehearsal Video
Mykal Kilgore Performs the BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Finale in Rehearsal
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Wish Barry Manilow a Happy Birthday Video
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Wish Barry Manilow a Happy Birthday
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You