Review: Ali Ewoldt and Guests Shine in WHEN YOU WISH UPON A STAR at 54 Below

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Ali Ewoldt shined as she showed audiences what it means to have dreams come true. After lending her talents to iconic musicals such as The King and I, Les Misérables and Phantom of the Opera, it’s clear Ewoldt is Broadway royalty. Getting the opportunity to celebrate her birthday with this stellar show, directed by producer Scott Siegel, was an absolute thrill. With a resume like Ewoldt’s, it would have been easy to put a show together comprised solely of her greatest Broadway hits. Of course, she delivered many of the songs audiences expected to a dazzling degree. Still, the highlights of the evening were the communities Ewoldt uplifted and the result was a collection of dreams coming true that center one of Broadway’s humblest icons.

From the moment the lights hit Ewoldt, she sparkled like a princess ascending her throne, which was fitting for her first number, a “Disney Wish Melody”, arranged by brilliant Music Director, Laura Berquist who was accompanying her on the piano throughout the evening. Even those who may not have known Ewoldt before she began were quickly won over as her voice glided through the Disney Princess cannon with the ease and charm only she possesses. As if her powerful yet gentle soprano voice wasn’t enough, Ewoldt quickly had us laughing with her introduction, making each audience member feel as if she was talking directly to them.

The Disney tunes continued with her The King and I costar, Jose Llana, singing “A Whole New World” form Disney’s Aladdin. The song is especially close to Ewoldt’s heart as Princess Jasmine was one of her early career roles at Disneyland’s Hyperion Theatre. Llana complemented Ewoldt spectacularly with his silky-smooth tone and royal command.

Ewoldt then transitioned to a medley of “In My Life” from Les Misérables and “I Have Dreamed” from The King and I. Berquist is a masterful music director, complimenting her star with impressive arrangements while grounding the show with impeccable accompaniment. Throughout the medley, it was as if the audience was transported back to when Ewoldt sang these classic melodies on Broadway. It was a delightful treat to see her relive her Broadway dreams all over again.

Ewoldt is perhaps best known for being the first Asian American and person of color to play Christine in Phantom of the Opera on Broadway. With the class of a true Broadway legend, she chose to highlight another trailblazer in the industry. The first Asian American person to play Christine on the West End, Anna Zavelson, joined Ewoldt to sing “Think of Me” from Phantom of the Opera. Zavelson is no stranger to the New York theater scene, having made her Broadway debut in The Notebook and going on to play Christine in the immersive retelling of the Phantom musical, Masquerade. Together, the two trailblazers blended their voices so flawlessly, it was as if the solo was written to be a duet specifically for them. At the song’s conclusion, Ewoldt thanked Zavelson and turned to the audience to say, “I think she’s going places!” with a cheeky grin that brought a smile to everyone’s face. Ewoldt is certainly right. Ana Zavelson is truly a Broadway legend in the making.

The Broadway classics continued with Ewoldt singing “(I’ll Be With You) in Apple Blossom Time” (The Andrew Sisters) and “Try to Remember” from The Fantasticks. The glossiness of Ewoldt’s soprano breathed new life into the songs, making them feel totally hers. However, it wasn’t just the classics that audiences were treated to. In addition to celebrating her birthday, Ewoldt also made it a point to celebrate Filipino American History Month which is observed throughout October. With grace, Ewoldt spoke about how her dreams were only made possible by the communities she is a part of, including her Filipino family, both found and blood-related. To highlight the importance of her culture, Ewoldt invited Liz Casasola to sing a Filipino song in Tagalog entitled “Dahil Sa’yo,” with newcomer Kainoa, making his 54 Below debut on the guitar. Whether you were fluent in the language or hearing it for the first time, the trio evoked a wave of emotions from the audience. Moments like these are not what many expect from a Broadway star’s cabaret, but they end up being the most precious gems.

Ewoldt continued to feature her found family by inviting high schooler and regional theatre star, Keila Casasola Beaubrun, to sing a duet of “No One Else” from Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812. It’s a wonder Ewodlt has never played the role of Natahsa as her voice fits so seamlessly with the music. (Producers, get on that!) Casasola Beaubrun, with a voice so well-developed and mature, easily matched Ewoldt’s star power. I look forward to the day when Casasola Beaubrun is inevitably leading a show on Broadway. What a privilege it was for Ewoldt to share her talented community with us.

It's clear that Ewoldt is deeply invested in uplifting the next generation of young performers, but her love for young artists didn’t stop there. Ewoldt went on to speak about her work with The 52nd Street Project, which pairs student composers and lyricists with Broadway stars, allowing the students to write their own music for the stars to perform exactly as written. Ewoldt performed the gorgeous and hilarious “Little Birdie,” written by grad school student, Cassidy O’Connell. O’Connell has a bright future ahead of her as a composer. Playing the little birdie alongside Ewoldt was her husband, Mat Hostetler, who also made his 54 Below debut. Together, they recounted their time over the summer at the Utah Shakespeare Festival where Ewoldt played the role of Portia in Something Rotten! The couple sang the darling “I Love the Way,” perfectly highlighting both their stellar voices and the beautiful love they share.

Hostetler then led us all in a very special “Happy Birthday” song as Ewoldt was presented with a cake and candles. It was clear by the impromptu six-part harmony that many of her talented Broadway friends were present to show their love and support. I’ve never heard “Happy Birthday” sound so full. Ewoldt then transitioned into a song about another sweet treat, “Vanilla Ice Cream” from She Loves Me. Yet another perfect role Ewoldt embodied this past summer at Utah Shakespeare Festival.

Just as “Vanilla Ice Cream” got me thinking of all the roles Ewoldt would slay on Broadway, she highlighted new work she had recently been a part of. Ewoldt invited members from the National Asian Artists Project (NAAP) Chorus, to sing “My Love” from the brand-new musical Gold Mountain, with music and lyrics written by Jason Ma. The small chorus of gentlemen complemented Ewoldt beautifully and Ma’s compositions made me hungry for more of his work.

As the evening wound down, Ewoldt shared the same sentiment that radiated through the audience: no one wanted the night to end. With that in mind, Ewoldt launched into the classic, “I Could Have Danced All Night” from My Fair Lady making audiences laugh and cheer at her clever segue into a spectacular number for her timeless voice.

Of course, a Broadway star like Ali Ewoldt doesn’t end her show without an encore! To end the evening of dreams coming true, Ali Ewoldt fulfilled one of my personal dreams by singing “Wishing You were Somehow Hear Again” from Phantom of the Opera. A perfect end to a perfect evening at 54 Below.

I could go on and on about Ewoldt’s never-ending talents, Producer/Director Scott Siegel’s perfectly crafted show and Laura Berquists’ flawless arrangements, but the true stars of the show were the communities and newcomers Ewoldt so proudly showcased. She is living proof that your dreams don’t come true alone, but with the right people alongside you, they become greater than one could ever imagine.

Learn more about the star at aliewoldt.com

Find tickets to more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website here.

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