Review: A Set with JOHN PIZZARELLI TRIO Is a Pleasure (As Usual) at Birdland

Catching guitarist/singer John Pizzarelli and his two bandmates at Birdland, where they’ve settled in with two shows a night through February 3rd, will satisfy the expectations of longtime fans, but bring some surprises, too. At the opening night (January 30th, early show) variety was achieved easily by having some numbers as instrumentals (just guitar or full trio), and some vocals (again just guitar for accompaniment, others with all three musicians). The most recent album with these top-drawer colleagues — pianist Isaiah J. Thompson and bassist Michael Karn — Stage & Screen, had included two numbers from the 99-year-old musical No, No Nanette. “I Want to Be Happy” was the one we were permitted to hear – and cheer (a tour de force trio instrumental got prolonged, enthused applause for its speed, skills, and thrills). Likewise likeably present from that CD’s offerings was “I Love Betsy,” the fun list song by Jason Robert Brown. That writer’s work was also represented by a thoughtful, vulnerable vocal with The Bridges of Madison County’s “It All Fades Away” which had been sung on Broadway by Steven Pasquale (whose brand new recording has John Pizzarelli’s guitar as the only accompaniment).

Addressing the subject of the repertoire for this run, Mr. P. commented that his followers “deserve new material.” And so we got some previews of what’s planned for his next album, featuring songs by artists who inspired him. Thus, Tony Bennett got a salute via his early hit “Because of You,” sung with particular warmth and affection. Singer-songwriter Michael Franks, we’re told, was an early favorite, cueing a serving of “Eggplant,” a quirky tale about having fond memories of a woman who cooked that vegetable with a flair (but her name isn’t remembered). If you’ve pranced through the past with Pizzarelli and pals, you know he has given nods in concerts and dedicated recordings to some giants, so you will be glad to see them represented again, but not with predictable reruns. The show opens brightly with something written for Frank Sinatra (“Come Fly with Me,” adopting some of the “Sinatra-isms” from live performances by Ol’ Blue Eyes embellishing the original words). A Nat King Cole souvenir is almost obligatory, but this winter Tuesday it was the tenderly crooned “That Sunday, That Summer,” a cause for sighs.

Richard Rodger's melodies were the theme of another CD, and a strong instrumental of “Falling in Love with Love” was in the set.

The Pizzarelli personality came through, even with a quip about not having his usual quota of quick quips: “I haven’t worked out the witty patter for the show yet, but I’m sure by the end of this week it’s gonna be a riot.” Humor came, however, via Dave Frishberg’s clever “Another Song About Paris” which employs a flurry of French rhymes, delivered with just the right attitude and tempo to bring out the laughs. With the star remaining seated for the whole show, wearing glasses and looking down at papers on a music stand, I missed the eye contact and some of the old Pizzarelli-esque high energy. It’s not just his guitar that can be electric. However, he and his musical companions really turned on the juice with their speed drills and solos, including a couple of originals that were nods to the Modern Jazz Quartet and Ramsey Lewis. And, on the gentle side, there was a gloriously generous medley of standards. An interesting twist is that it featured all songs with lyrics by Johnny Mercer, but we didn’t hear the words: it was just the graceful guitar!

Paul Simon’s poignant story-song "René and Georgette Magritte with Their Dog After the War” delivered the depths of emotion, melancholy and atmospheric. As with prior treatments of material by another Paul of pop (McCartney), it’s a very good match. And John Pizzarelli and company are, well, very good company.

Grab your tickets to one of the remaining John Pizzarelli shows now at Birdland's website.